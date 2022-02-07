Mysql subform in a carousel-like page

web148: web148: The problem is that the tutorials I have seen don’t help me enough.

Look again at the pseudo-code I posted. All you need to do is keep a note of the previous class-id as you iterate through the results loop, and when it changes, you can display the title of the new one.

For example:

$row = array(array("name"=>"Hugh", "class"=>1), array("name"=>"Dave", "class"=>1), array("name"=>"Jet", "class"=>1), array("name"=>"Rat", "class"=>2)); $lastclass = ""; foreach ($row as $roweach) { if ($lastclass != $roweach['class']) { echo "new class"; } echo $roweach['name'] . " - " . $roweach['class']; $lastclass = $roweach['class']; }

In the loop, I check to see whether the class-id has changed and, if it has, I output a string to say so. You would probably want to output the class name. After displaying the student name, I set $lastclass to the current class id, ready for the next iteration of the loop.

I should say that I’m pretty sure there’s a better way of doing it, but this would be a quick way to get it working.