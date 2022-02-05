Mysql subform in a carousel-like page

Thank you. I have deleted that try/catch, as you suggested.
But the web page we are speaking about (the one about my students) is absolutely in localhost, not in a remote website. And in local I have many databases, what is for me a question of order.
EDIT
I’m trying to learn PDO, but, even with several, very basic attempts, I get always error messages, such as
**Fatal error** : Uncaught Error: Call to a member function query(), and like.
this the code (very simple, isn’t it? )
<?php
$pdo = require "$root/PDO_connect.inc";
try {
if ($pdo) {
echo "<p>Connected to the <b>$db</b> database successfully!</p>";
}
} catch (PDOException $e) {
echo $e->getMessage();
}
$stm = $pdo->query("SELECT * FROM studenti");
$rows = $stm->fetchAll(PDO::FETCH_NUM);
foreach($rows as $row) {
printf("$row[0] $row[1] $row[2]\n");
}
?>
The firts output line is
Connected to the **miei** database successfully!.
But, maybe, in my lampp server, PDO is not active (/correctly working)?