Mysql subform in a carousel-like page

I’m trying to familiarize with PDO. It probably will take some time.
But I can right now say that this code gives me an error:
$pdo = require "$root/PDO_connect.php";
$lastclass = $pdo->query('SELECT ID_classe, cognome, nome, abitazione, dati_personali FROM studenti ORDER BY ID_classe')->fetchAll(PDO::FETCH_GROUP);
This error:
Fatal error: Uncaught Error: Call to a member function query() on int in [line 89]
[line89] is the above beginning with $lastclass.
I’d like first of all to “echo” only the classes, just to familiarize with PDO
EDIT
This is the content of PDO_connect.php
<?php
$host = 'localhost';
$db = $db_name_specifico; // I use this variable because the db I want to call are different in different folders; so in each folder I put an .inc file withe the name of that folder db
$user = 'myuser';
$pass = 'mypsw';
$charset = 'utf8mb4';
$dsn = "mysql:host=$host;dbname=$db;charset=$charset";
$options = [
PDO::ATTR_ERRMODE => PDO::ERRMODE_EXCEPTION,
PDO::ATTR_DEFAULT_FETCH_MODE => PDO::FETCH_ASSOC,
PDO::ATTR_EMULATE_PREPARES => false,
];
try {
$pdo = new PDO($dsn, $user, $pass, $options);
} catch (\PDOException $e) {
throw new \PDOException($e->getMessage(), (int)$e->getCode());
}
?>