Mysql subform in a carousel-like page

web148: web148: PDO_connect.inc

Sorry to continue with things not to do. Don’t put php code, especially things like your database connection credentials, in a file with an ‘.inc’ extension. Anyone can browse to this type of file and see its contents. Use a ‘.php’ extension for this, which is what you were previously doing. So, another don’t. Don’t make random changes to your code without a specific, good, stateable, reason for doing so. The idea of learning to do this involves building on what you have learned before, not changing it between every post you make.

web148: web148: if ($pdo) { echo "<p>Connected to the <b>$db</b> database successfully!</p>"; }

The main point of using exceptions for errors is that execution transfers to the nearest correct type exception handling upon an error or to php if there is no exception handling in your code (this is the case I stated in a post above, requiring NO logic in your code - Keep It Simple KISS.) Therefore, your main code will only ‘see’ error free execution. What this does is simplify your code. You no longer need conditional logic for each database statement to test if it was successful or not. If execution of your main code continues past a database statement, you know that no error occurred. Immediately after the require … line of code, if you want to display your debugging ‘Connected to the…’ message (you would not have this on a live web site), just echo that message at that point.

If you have found a tutorial that contains a try/catch for a PDOException around the testing of a php variable, it’s time to find a better tutorial. This is complete nonsense and is a waste of your time putting it into your code.

web148: web148: So… if I put only require "$root/PDO_connect.inc"; , as you say,

Just, simply, try this and observe the result.

web148: web148: $pdo is not a variable within that (required) file

web148: web148: where I define $pdo variable, to avoid “Undefined variable: pdo”?

Yes, it is a variable within that required file. It’s defined on the following line in PDO_connect.php -