Mysql subform in a carousel-like page

I didn’t delve too deeply into the article you posted, but I’m guessing active is supposed to be the class which determines whether or not the object is supposed to be displayed. The JS should be adding/removing that class to the appropriate div as appropriate. You should only have one that has “post active” in it.
The simple way to do this is to index/pivot the data, using a unique class related value, such as an id. as the main array index, when you fetch the data. This will give you a main array entry for each class, with a sub-array of students under each class. You would then use two nested foreach(){} loops to produce the desired output from that data. The post that @SamA74 made shows that PDO has a fetch mode to do this for you. Since you are using the mysqli extension, you will need to do this pre-processing of the data yourself inside the loop fetching the data.
That was the entire point of my setting $lastclass to keep track of the class id as you loop through the results in my pseudo-code. You compare the “current” class-id from the results to the one from the previous iteration of the loop, and when you see the class-id has changed, you close the previous table and open a new one, or display a header, or whatever you want to do to group the class together. As I said above, you need to ORDER BY the class-id to make this technique work.
I’m trying to familiarize with PDO. It probably will take some time.
But I can right now say that this code gives me an error:
$pdo = require "$root/PDO_connect.php";
$lastclass = $pdo->query('SELECT ID_classe, cognome, nome, abitazione, dati_personali FROM studenti ORDER BY ID_classe')->fetchAll(PDO::FETCH_GROUP);
This error: Fatal error: Uncaught Error: Call to a member function query() on int in [line 89]
[line89] is the above beginning with $lastclass.
I’d like first of all to “echo” only the classes, just to familiarize with PDO
EDIT
This is the content of PDO_connect.php
<?php
$host = 'localhost';
$db = $db_name_specifico; // I use this variable because the db I want to call are different in different folders; so in each folder I put an .inc file withe the name of that folder db
$user = 'myuser';
$pass = 'mypsw';
$charset = 'utf8mb4';
$dsn = "mysql:host=$host;dbname=$db;charset=$charset";
$options = [
PDO::ATTR_ERRMODE => PDO::ERRMODE_EXCEPTION,
PDO::ATTR_DEFAULT_FETCH_MODE => PDO::FETCH_ASSOC,
PDO::ATTR_EMULATE_PREPARES => false,
];
try {
$pdo = new PDO($dsn, $user, $pass, $options);
} catch (\PDOException $e) {
throw new \PDOException($e->getMessage(), (int)$e->getCode());
}
?>
Don’t do this. Your web site should only have one single database. All this is doing is creating more work for you in creating the separate databases, managing them, and writing more complicated queries when getting data from more than one at a time.
Don’t do this either. All that is doing is re-throwing the same information that was just caught, except because it doesn’t include the filename and line number, makes debugging harder. Simply remove all that try/catch logic for the connection and let php directly catch and handle the exception, simplifying the code.
The only time your code should catch and handle a database exception are for visitor recoverable errors, such as when inserting/updating duplicate or out of range data values. In all other cases, the visitor to your site cannot do anything about the error and hackers don’t need to be told anything about why a web page isn’t working when they intentionally do things that cause errors.
Thank you. I have deleted that try/catch, as you suggested.
But the web page we are speaking about (the one about my students) is absolutely in localhost, not in a remote website. And in local I have many databases, what is for me a question of order.
EDIT
I’m trying to learn PDO, but, even with several, very basic attempts, I get always error messages, such as **Fatal error** : Uncaught Error: Call to a member function query(), and like.
this the code (very simple, isn’t it? )
<?php
$pdo = require "$root/PDO_connect.inc";
try {
if ($pdo) {
echo "<p>Connected to the <b>$db</b> database successfully!</p>";
}
} catch (PDOException $e) {
echo $e->getMessage();
}
$stm = $pdo->query("SELECT * FROM studenti");
$rows = $stm->fetchAll(PDO::FETCH_NUM);
foreach($rows as $row) {
printf("$row[0] $row[1] $row[2]\n");
}
?>
The firts output line is Connected to the **miei** database successfully!.
But, maybe, in my lampp server, PDO is not active (/correctly working)?
Did you read my post above? Why are you assigning either 0 or 1 to $pdo in this way?
Your code may well have connected to the database correctly inside your include file, and may well have put the database object into $pdo. But then your main code overwrites that value with the return from the require call, which is either 0 or 1. As it is then an integer with that value, you cannot call query() on it.
I also don’t know why you have this try/catch structure:
try {
if ($pdo) {
echo "<p>Connected to the <b>$db</b> database successfully!</p>";
}
} catch (PDOException $e) {
echo $e->getMessage();
}
Sorry to continue with things not to do. Don’t put php code, especially things like your database connection credentials, in a file with an ‘.inc’ extension. Anyone can browse to this type of file and see its contents. Use a ‘.php’ extension for this, which is what you were previously doing. So, another don’t. Don’t make random changes to your code without a specific, good, stateable, reason for doing so. The idea of learning to do this involves building on what you have learned before, not changing it between every post you make.
The main point of using exceptions for errors is that execution transfers to the nearest correct type exception handling upon an error or to php if there is no exception handling in your code (this is the case I stated in a post above, requiring NO logic in your code - Keep It Simple KISS.) Therefore, your main code will only ‘see’ error free execution. What this does is simplify your code. You no longer need conditional logic for each database statement to test if it was successful or not. If execution of your main code continues past a database statement, you know that no error occurred. Immediately after the require … line of code, if you want to display your debugging ‘Connected to the…’ message (you would not have this on a live web site), just echo that message at that point.
If you have found a tutorial that contains a try/catch for a PDOException around the testing of a php variable, it’s time to find a better tutorial. This is complete nonsense and is a waste of your time putting it into your code.
Just, simply, try this and observe the result.
Yes, it is a variable within that required file. It’s defined on the following line in PDO_connect.php -
Thank you very much! Very useful: now the basic code works.
I will try to familiarize with PDO, today.
BTW
Do you mean that an .inc file (with credentials) can be dangerous even if only in local?
EDIT
To sum up: this code works, giving a list of all my students:
$sql = $pdo->query('SELECT ID_classe, cognome, nome, abitazione, dati_personali FROM studenti ORDER BY ID_classe');
$rows = $sql->fetchAll(PDO::FETCH_NUM);
foreach($rows as $row) {
printf("<p>$row[0] <b>$row[1]</b> $row[2] <b>$row[3]</b> $row[4]</p>");
Now, I should learn how to fix my code to display each class and its (matching) students.
The problem is that the tutorials I have seen don’t help me enough.
I tried this code, but (obviously, you will say) doesn’t work:
$sql = $pdo->query('SELECT ID_classe, classe, anno_nascita, imagelink, note FROM ’studenti__classi’ INNER JOIN ’studenti__classi’ ON studenti__classi.ID_classe = studenti.ID_classe ORDER BY ID_classe');
$rows = $sql->fetchAll(PDO::FETCH_GROUP);
foreach($rows as $row) {
printf("<p>$row[0] <b>$row[1]</b> $row[2] <b>$row[3]</b> $row[4]</p>");
}
I get this error message:
PDOException: SQLSTATE[42000]: Syntax error or access violation: 1066 Not unique table/alias: '’studenti__classi’'
If it is only on your local dev server it can’t be accessed from outside. But still there is no need to do things locally that shouldn’t be done in production. Or you end up having to change a lot when it goes to a live server.
I guess you use the .inc extension to identify include files. What you can do is have a dedicated folder for your includes.
I actually have various sub folders in my include folder to organise different types of includes, which may be useful as your application gets more complex or you adopt some form of MVC structure.
As a “belt & braces” approach I keep includes in a folder below the root, so even if for some reason PHP stopped working and visitors could view raw code, they can’t access the includes.
Look again at the pseudo-code I posted. All you need to do is keep a note of the previous class-id as you iterate through the results loop, and when it changes, you can display the title of the new one.
In the loop, I check to see whether the class-id has changed and, if it has, I output a string to say so. You would probably want to output the class name. After displaying the student name, I set $lastclass to the current class id, ready for the next iteration of the loop.
I should say that I’m pretty sure there’s a better way of doing it, but this would be a quick way to get it working.
The PDO::FETCH_GROUP indexes/pivots the data using the first column that was selected. Once you do this, you can simply loop over the main array, start a new class section, loop over the sub-array of data to output the information for each student, then end the current class section -
foreach($rows as $arr)
{
// start a new class section here...
// access elements in $arr[0] to output the one-time class information here...
foreach($arr as $row)
{
// access elements in $row to output the information for each student here...
}
// end the current class section here...
}
Before reading your last post I have tried this code:
$sql = $pdo->query("
SELECT 'studenti__classi.ID_classe', classe, anno_nascita, 'studenti__classi.imagelink', note
FROM studenti__classi c
INNER JOIN studenti s
WHERE s.ID_classe = c.ID_classe
ORDER BY 'studenti__classi.ID_classe'
");
$classi = $sql->fetchAll(PDO::FETCH_GROUP | PDO::FETCH_ASSOC);
foreach($classi as $classe => $students) {
printf("<p><b>$classe[1]</b> $classe[2] <b>$classe[3]</b> <img src='$classe[4]' class='fr' /></p>");
foreach($students as $student) {
echo "<p><b>$student[cognome]</b> $student[nome], $student[dati_personali], <img src='$student[imagelink]' class='fr' /></p>";
}
}
I am a bit confused, @droopsnoot , by the presence, in your code, of particular data (proper names: Hugh, Dave). My knowledge is really basic, sorry.
Could you, instead, fix my here above code? Iit gives me an Undefined index for cognome,nome,and so on.
You don’t specify those columns in your query, so that’s why you get an error message.
I just did that so I had some values in an array of results that would be similar to your results array as I don’t have a database set up like yours to retrieve from. It was just to illustrate one method of noticing when the class-id changes so as to place a title at the top of each class. It looks as if using FETCH_GROUP is a neater solution, but I’ve never tried it and don’t have a database set up to play with it at the moment.
But if you fix you query to include all the columns you’re trying to use, perhaps the code you have will be clearer / working.