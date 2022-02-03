Mysql subform in a carousel-like page

I’m not sure I understand what you’re saying…if you’re not seeing the student information, then my original reply still applies.

In the sample you provided, the author used a SELECT * which will pull in ALL the fields for the table they’re using as an example.

In your code base, you specified the fields you wanted selected instead of the SELECT *, which is the right approach as it gives you granularity into what you’re selecting. But your select wasn’t complete in your PHP. You were missing all the fields after note, which is why they weren’t showing in the generated output.

So you’re saying that this

$lastclass = mysqli_query($conn,'SELECT ID_classe, classe, anno_nascita, imagelink, note FROM studenti__age inner JOIN studenti ON studenti__age.ID_classe = studenti.ID_classe');

actually contains this and it’s still not showing the values in the html?