Mysql subform in a carousel-like page

That’s because you didn’t select those fields. I’ve reformatted your query for easy reading
SELECT studenti__classi.ID_classe
, classe
, anno_nascita
, studenti__classi.imagelink
, note
FROM studenti__classi
LEFT JOIN studenti ON studenti__classi.ID_classe = studenti.ID_classe
The code in here works because all of those fields are defined in the SELECT portion of the query
echo "<div class=\"post $count == 0 ? 'active' : ''; \">
<p>$row->ID_classe</p>
<h2>$row->classe</h2>
<p><b>nati</b> nel $row->anno_nascita</p>
<div class=\"c3\"><img src=\"$row->imagelink\" class=\"expansible\" /></div>
<p><b>note</b>: $row->note</p>
</div>
The code here will not because you didn’t select those fields
<tr><td><b>$row->cognome</b></td><td>$row->nome</td><td>$row->abitazione</td><td>$row->dati_personali</td></tr>";
So, to make your results match what you want, you need to add them to the query.
SELECT studenti__classi.ID_classe
, classe
, anno_nascita
, studenti__classi.imagelink
, note
, cognome
, nome
, abitazione
, data_personali
FROM studenti__classi
LEFT JOIN studenti ON studenti__classi.ID_classe = studenti.ID_classe
NOTE: In this instance, I don’t think a LEFT JOIN is appropriate. You should never have rows in your student_classi table that doesn’t have a corresponding studenti record. A simple JOIN (or INNER JOIN to be precise) would be more appropriate, and in fact should perform slightly better.