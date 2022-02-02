Mysql subform in a carousel-like page

This query (in phpmyadmin) works (no errors), but not as expected:
SELECT studenti__classi.ID_classe, classe, anno_nascita, studenti__classi.imagelink, note FROM studenti__classi
left JOIN studenti ON studenti__classi.ID_classe = studenti.ID_classe
Indeed I get as many rows as are the students, but without the (single) students data…
And, as a matter of fact, in the php page I have Undefined property: stdClass::$cognome and so for the other students data (nome, data_nascita, abitazione).
So, to make your results match what you want, you need to add them to the query.
SELECT studenti__classi.ID_classe
, classe
, anno_nascita
, studenti__classi.imagelink
, note
, cognome
, nome
, abitazione
, data_personali
FROM studenti__classi
LEFT JOIN studenti ON studenti__classi.ID_classe = studenti.ID_classe
NOTE: In this instance, I don’t think a LEFT JOIN is appropriate. You should never have rows in your student_classi table that doesn’t have a corresponding studenti record. A simple JOIN (or INNER JOIN to be precise) would be more appropriate, and in fact should perform slightly better.
Yes. In phpmyadmin the query (with INNER JOIN) works, and quite as expected. I mean that mysql should be OK.
But I have to work on the php page: there is a “cross” between php/mysql and javascript that I have to understand better.
You can see the code I have used here, as I already said.
Javascript should guarantee that be visible only one class. But no one is now visible (even though all the names are in the php page source code).
I think that I could resolve this last problem on my own.
Otherwise I will tell you soon.
Thank you!
I’m not sure I understand what you’re saying…if you’re not seeing the student information, then my original reply still applies.
In the sample you provided, the author used a SELECT * which will pull in ALL the fields for the table they’re using as an example.
In your code base, you specified the fields you wanted selected instead of the SELECT *, which is the right approach as it gives you granularity into what you’re selecting. But your select wasn’t complete in your PHP. You were missing all the fields after note, which is why they weren’t showing in the generated output.
So you’re saying that this
$lastclass = mysqli_query($conn,'SELECT ID_classe, classe, anno_nascita, imagelink, note FROM studenti__age inner JOIN studenti ON studenti__age.ID_classe = studenti.ID_classe');
actually contains this and it’s still not showing the values in the html?
Right! In this way I have an output … but not yet perfect. Indeed I get as many classes as are my students. What it should appears is not thousand of classes, but about 40 classes, each with its 25/30 students. Moreover it should appear a class at a time, and not all together.
I didn’t delve too deeply into the article you posted, but I’m guessing active is supposed to be the class which determines whether or not the object is supposed to be displayed. The JS should be adding/removing that class to the appropriate div as appropriate. You should only have one that has “post active” in it.
The simple way to do this is to index/pivot the data, using a unique class related value, such as an id. as the main array index, when you fetch the data. This will give you a main array entry for each class, with a sub-array of students under each class. You would then use two nested foreach(){} loops to produce the desired output from that data. The post that @SamA74 made shows that PDO has a fetch mode to do this for you. Since you are using the mysqli extension, you will need to do this pre-processing of the data yourself inside the loop fetching the data.
That was the entire point of my setting $lastclass to keep track of the class id as you loop through the results in my pseudo-code. You compare the “current” class-id from the results to the one from the previous iteration of the loop, and when you see the class-id has changed, you close the previous table and open a new one, or display a header, or whatever you want to do to group the class together. As I said above, you need to ORDER BY the class-id to make this technique work.
I’m trying to familiarize with PDO. It probably will take some time.
But I can right now say that this code gives me an error:
$pdo = require "$root/PDO_connect.php";
$lastclass = $pdo->query('SELECT ID_classe, cognome, nome, abitazione, dati_personali FROM studenti ORDER BY ID_classe')->fetchAll(PDO::FETCH_GROUP);
This error: Fatal error: Uncaught Error: Call to a member function query() on int in [line 89]
[line89] is the above beginning with $lastclass.
I’d like first of all to “echo” only the classes, just to familiarize with PDO
EDIT
This is the content of PDO_connect.php
<?php
$host = 'localhost';
$db = $db_name_specifico; // I use this variable because the db I want to call are different in different folders; so in each folder I put an .inc file withe the name of that folder db
$user = 'myuser';
$pass = 'mypsw';
$charset = 'utf8mb4';
$dsn = "mysql:host=$host;dbname=$db;charset=$charset";
$options = [
PDO::ATTR_ERRMODE => PDO::ERRMODE_EXCEPTION,
PDO::ATTR_DEFAULT_FETCH_MODE => PDO::FETCH_ASSOC,
PDO::ATTR_EMULATE_PREPARES => false,
];
try {
$pdo = new PDO($dsn, $user, $pass, $options);
} catch (\PDOException $e) {
throw new \PDOException($e->getMessage(), (int)$e->getCode());
}
?>
Don’t do this. Your web site should only have one single database. All this is doing is creating more work for you in creating the separate databases, managing them, and writing more complicated queries when getting data from more than one at a time.
Don’t do this either. All that is doing is re-throwing the same information that was just caught, except because it doesn’t include the filename and line number, makes debugging harder. Simply remove all that try/catch logic for the connection and let php directly catch and handle the exception, simplifying the code.
The only time your code should catch and handle a database exception are for visitor recoverable errors, such as when inserting/updating duplicate or out of range data values. In all other cases, the visitor to your site cannot do anything about the error and hackers don’t need to be told anything about why a web page isn’t working when they intentionally do things that cause errors.
Thank you. I have deleted that try/catch, as you suggested.
But the web page we are speaking about (the one about my students) is absolutely in localhost, not in a remote website. And in local I have many databases, what is for me a question of order.
EDIT
I’m trying to learn PDO, but, even with several, very basic attempts, I get always error messages, such as **Fatal error** : Uncaught Error: Call to a member function query(), and like.
this the code (very simple, isn’t it? )
<?php
$pdo = require "$root/PDO_connect.inc";
try {
if ($pdo) {
echo "<p>Connected to the <b>$db</b> database successfully!</p>";
}
} catch (PDOException $e) {
echo $e->getMessage();
}
$stm = $pdo->query("SELECT * FROM studenti");
$rows = $stm->fetchAll(PDO::FETCH_NUM);
foreach($rows as $row) {
printf("$row[0] $row[1] $row[2]\n");
}
?>
The firts output line is Connected to the **miei** database successfully!.
But, maybe, in my lampp server, PDO is not active (/correctly working)?
Did you read my post above? Why are you assigning either 0 or 1 to $pdo in this way?
Your code may well have connected to the database correctly inside your include file, and may well have put the database object into $pdo. But then your main code overwrites that value with the return from the require call, which is either 0 or 1. As it is then an integer with that value, you cannot call query() on it.
I also don’t know why you have this try/catch structure:
try {
if ($pdo) {
echo "<p>Connected to the <b>$db</b> database successfully!</p>";
}
} catch (PDOException $e) {
echo $e->getMessage();
}