Mysql subform in a carousel-like page

web148: web148: Indeed I get as many rows as are the students, but without the (single) students data…

And, as a matter of fact, in the php page I have Undefined property: stdClass::$cognome and so for the other students data (nome, data_nascita, abitazione).

That’s because you didn’t select those fields. I’ve reformatted your query for easy reading

SELECT studenti__classi.ID_classe , classe , anno_nascita , studenti__classi.imagelink , note FROM studenti__classi LEFT JOIN studenti ON studenti__classi.ID_classe = studenti.ID_classe

The code in here works because all of those fields are defined in the SELECT portion of the query

echo "<div class=\"post $count == 0 ? 'active' : ''; \"> <p>$row->ID_classe</p> <h2>$row->classe</h2> <p><b>nati</b> nel $row->anno_nascita</p> <div class=\"c3\"><img src=\"$row->imagelink\" class=\"expansible\" /></div> <p><b>note</b>: $row->note</p> </div>

The code here will not because you didn’t select those fields

<tr><td><b>$row->cognome</b></td><td>$row->nome</td><td>$row->abitazione</td><td>$row->dati_personali</td></tr>";

So, to make your results match what you want, you need to add them to the query.

SELECT studenti__classi.ID_classe , classe , anno_nascita , studenti__classi.imagelink , note , cognome , nome , abitazione , data_personali FROM studenti__classi LEFT JOIN studenti ON studenti__classi.ID_classe = studenti.ID_classe

NOTE: In this instance, I don’t think a LEFT JOIN is appropriate. You should never have rows in your student_classi table that doesn’t have a corresponding studenti record. A simple JOIN (or INNER JOIN to be precise) would be more appropriate, and in fact should perform slightly better.