Mysql subform in a carousel-like page

web148: web148: I get now only one error:

You ALWAYS need error handling for statements that can fail. The error you are getting is a follow-on error, because the code continued to run after an earlier error occurred and attempted to use the result from a statement that failed. The easiest way of adding error handling for database statements that can fail - connection, query, prepare, and execute, without adding code at each statement, is to use exceptions for errors and in most cases simply let php catch and handle the exception where php will use its error related settings to control what happens with the actual error information (database statement errors will get displayed/logged the same as php errors.) To enable exceptions for errors for the mysqli extension, add the following line of code before the point where you make the database connection -

mysqli_report(MYSQLI_REPORT_ERROR | MYSQLI_REPORT_STRICT);

This will tell you (display/log) why the query is failing and it will halt program execution at the database statement error.