Mysql subform in a carousel-like page

I manage to create a page where I can slide all my classes data (following these tips). Now I’d like add the students of each class. The class mysql table and the students table are a common field (column): ID_classe.

My php/mysql code is the following:

<?php $conn = mysqli_connect('localhost', 'user', 'psw', 'mydb'); $result1 = mysqli_query($conn, "SELECT * FROM studenti__age"); $count = 0; $posts = array(); while ($row = mysqli_fetch_object($result1)): array_push($posts, $row); ?> <div class="post <?php echo $count == 0 ? 'active' : ''; ?>"> <p><?php echo $row->ID_classe ?></p> <h2><?php echo $row->classe ?></h2> <p><b>nati</b> nel <?php echo $row->anno_nascita ?></p> <div class="c3"><img src="<?php echo $row->imagelink ?>" class="expansible" /></div> <p><b>note</b>: <?php echo $row->note ?></p> </div> <?php $count++; endwhile; ?> <input type="hidden" id="posts" value="<?php echo htmlentities(json_encode($posts)); ?>"> </div> <div id="right"> <div class="post <?php echo $count2 == 0 ? 'active' : ''; ?>"> <table class="sortable"> <thead><tr><td>cognome</td><td>nome</td><td>abitazione</td><td>note</td></tr></thead> <tbody> <?php $result = mysqli_query($conn, "SELECT * FROM studenti WHERE ID_classe like 'ID_classe'"); $count2 = 0; $posts = array(); while ($row = mysqli_fetch_object($result)): array_push($posts, $row); { echo "<tr><td><b>$row->cognome</b></td><td>$row->nome</td><td>$row->abitazione</td><td>$row->dati_personali</td></tr>";} ?> </tbody> </table> </div> <?php $count++; endwhile; ?>

The second part of the above code doesn’t work. I guess that the problem is in this row:

$result = mysqli_query($conn, "SELECT * FROM studenti WHERE ID_classe like 'ID_classe'");