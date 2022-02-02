Mysql subform in a carousel-like page

Thank you.
Are you sure that this your code
$lastclass = "" query("etc-etc) is correct?
I get an error…
Thank you.
It’s not code, it’s pseudo-code, as I wrote above it. It’s just intended to show the rough idea of what I’d do, so that you can code it yourself. Apart from the title, you can tell it’s not proper PHP code as none of the lines are terminated properly. I don’t use mysqli as it’s more complicated than PDO, so there was no point me trying to write actual code.
OK. I add the whole php code:
<div id="left">
<?php
$conn = mysqli_connect('localhost', 'myuser', 'mypsw', 'mydb');
$count = 0;
$posts = array();
$lastclass = mysqli_query($conn,'SELECT ID_classe, classe, anno_nascita, imagelink, note FROM studenti__age inner JOIN studenti ON studenti__age.ID_classe = studenti.ID_classe');
while ($row = mysqli_fetch_object($lastclass)) {
if ($row->ID_classe != $lastclass ) {
// display your class title / new table etc.
array_push($posts, $row);
}
echo "<div class=\"post $count == 0 ? 'active' : ''; \">
<p>$row->ID_classe</p>
<h2>$row->classe</h2>
<p><b>nati</b> nel $row->anno_nascita</p>
<div class=\"c3\"><img src=\"$row->imagelink\" class=\"expansible\" /></div>
<p><b>note</b>: $row->note</p>
</div>
<input type=\"hidden\" id=\"posts\" value=\"htmlentities(json_encode($posts))\">
</div>
<div id=\"right\">
<div class=\"post $count == 0 ? 'active' : ''; \">
<table class=\"sortable\">
<thead><tr><td>cognome</td><td>nome</td><td>abitazione</td><td>note</td></tr></thead>
<tbody>
<tr><td><b>$row->cognome</b></td><td>$row->nome</td><td>$row->abitazione</td><td>$row->dati_personali</td></tr>";
}
?>
</tbody>
</table>
</div>
</div>
I get now only one error:
mysqli_fetch_object() expects parameter 1 to be mysqli_result, bool given in [row 90]
and row[90] is
while ($row = mysqli_fetch_object($lastclass)) {
That error means that your query didn’t work, it returned
false, but you then passed that into the next function which cannot handle it. Does that query work if you run it in phpmyadmin?
I’m not sure you’re using the same code structure as I was intending. My intention was that
$lastclass contains the class-id on the previous iteration of the loop that runs through the query results, so that you can see it has changed and display the new class title / ID / heading, whereas you’re using it for the query. You will need to specify an
ORDER BY ID_classe clause to make it work, but get the query working first.
There’s also a lot of difference in the list of columns that you specify in your query, though of course you know your database layout much better than I do. The idea is that you are querying the
studenti table as the main table, and JOINing to the
studenti__age table based on the common column
ID_classe, so you need to specify all the columns that you need from both tables in your query.
You ALWAYS need error handling for statements that can fail. The error you are getting is a follow-on error, because the code continued to run after an earlier error occurred and attempted to use the result from a statement that failed. The easiest way of adding error handling for database statements that can fail - connection, query, prepare, and execute, without adding code at each statement, is to use exceptions for errors and in most cases simply let php catch and handle the exception where php will use its error related settings to control what happens with the actual error information (database statement errors will get displayed/logged the same as php errors.) To enable exceptions for errors for the mysqli extension, add the following line of code before the point where you make the database connection -
mysqli_report(MYSQLI_REPORT_ERROR | MYSQLI_REPORT_STRICT);
This will tell you (display/log) why the query is failing and it will halt program execution at the database statement error.
This query (in phpmyadmin) works (no errors), but not as expected:
SELECT studenti__classi.ID_classe, classe, anno_nascita, studenti__classi.imagelink, note FROM studenti__classi
left JOIN studenti ON studenti__classi.ID_classe = studenti.ID_classe
Indeed I get as many rows as are the students, but without the (single) students data…
And, as a matter of fact, in the php page I have
Undefined property: stdClass::$cognome and so for the other students data (nome, data_nascita, abitazione).
That’s because you didn’t select those fields. I’ve reformatted your query for easy reading
SELECT studenti__classi.ID_classe
, classe
, anno_nascita
, studenti__classi.imagelink
, note
FROM studenti__classi
LEFT JOIN studenti ON studenti__classi.ID_classe = studenti.ID_classe
The code in here works because all of those fields are defined in the SELECT portion of the query
echo "<div class=\"post $count == 0 ? 'active' : ''; \">
<p>$row->ID_classe</p>
<h2>$row->classe</h2>
<p><b>nati</b> nel $row->anno_nascita</p>
<div class=\"c3\"><img src=\"$row->imagelink\" class=\"expansible\" /></div>
<p><b>note</b>: $row->note</p>
</div>
The code here will not because you didn’t select those fields
<tr><td><b>$row->cognome</b></td><td>$row->nome</td><td>$row->abitazione</td><td>$row->dati_personali</td></tr>";
So, to make your results match what you want, you need to add them to the query.
SELECT studenti__classi.ID_classe
, classe
, anno_nascita
, studenti__classi.imagelink
, note
, cognome
, nome
, abitazione
, data_personali
FROM studenti__classi
LEFT JOIN studenti ON studenti__classi.ID_classe = studenti.ID_classe
NOTE: In this instance, I don’t think a LEFT JOIN is appropriate. You should never have rows in your student_classi table that doesn’t have a corresponding studenti record. A simple JOIN (or INNER JOIN to be precise) would be more appropriate, and in fact should perform slightly better.
Yes. In phpmyadmin the query (with INNER JOIN) works, and quite as expected. I mean that mysql should be OK.
But I have to work on the php page: there is a “cross” between php/mysql and javascript that I have to understand better.
You can see the code I have used here, as I already said.
Javascript should guarantee that be visible only one class. But no one is now visible (even though all the names are in the php page source code).
I think that I could resolve this last problem on my own.
Otherwise I will tell you soon.
Thank you!
I’m not sure I understand what you’re saying…if you’re not seeing the student information, then my original reply still applies.
In the sample you provided, the author used a SELECT * which will pull in ALL the fields for the table they’re using as an example.
In your code base, you specified the fields you wanted selected instead of the SELECT *, which is the right approach as it gives you granularity into what you’re selecting. But your select wasn’t complete in your PHP. You were missing all the fields after note, which is why they weren’t showing in the generated output.
So you’re saying that this
$lastclass = mysqli_query($conn,'SELECT ID_classe, classe, anno_nascita, imagelink, note FROM studenti__age inner JOIN studenti ON studenti__age.ID_classe = studenti.ID_classe');
actually contains this and it’s still not showing the values in the html?
$lastclass = mysqli_query($conn,'SELECT studenti__classi.ID_classe, classe, anno_nascita, studenti__classi.imagelink, note, cognome, nome, abitazione, data_personali FROM studenti__classi INNER JOIN studenti ON studenti__classi.ID_classe = studenti.ID_classe');
this code:
<div id="left">
<?php
$conn = mysqli_connect('localhost', 'myuser', 'mypsw', 'mydb');
$count = 0;
$posts = array();
$lastclass = mysqli_query($conn,'SELECT studenti__classi.ID_classe
, classe
, anno_nascita
, studenti__classi.imagelink
, note
, cognome
, nome
, abitazione
, dati_personali
FROM studenti__classi
INNER JOIN studenti ON studenti__classi.ID_classe = studenti.ID_classe');
while ($row = mysqli_fetch_object($lastclass)) {
if ($row->ID_classe != $lastclass ) {
// display your class title / new table etc.
array_push($posts, $row);
}
echo "<div class=\"post $count == 0 ? 'active' : ''; \">
<p>$row->ID_classe</p>
<h2>$row->classe</h2>
<p><b>nati</b> nel $row->anno_nascita</p>
<div class=\"c3\"><img src=\"$row->imagelink\" class=\"expansible\" /></div>
<p><b>note</b>: $row->note</p>
</div>
</div>
<div id=\"right\">
<div class=\"post $count == 0 ? 'active' : ''; \">
<table class=\"sortable\">
<thead><tr><td>cognome</td><td>nome</td><td>abitazione</td><td>note</td></tr></thead>
<tbody>
<tr><td><b>$row->cognome</b></td><td>$row->nome</td><td>$row->abitazione</td><td>$row->dati_personali</td></tr>";
}
?>
</tbody>
</table>
</div>
has this result (in the html source code: I have cut the long result):
<div id="left">
<div class="post 0 == 0 ? 'active' : ''; ">
<p>des1</p>
<h2>4a ginn. 83-84 Bagatta</h2>
<p><b>nati</b> nel 1969</p>
<div class="c3"><img src="" class="expansible" /></div>
<p><b>note</b>: la mia prima supplenza: 12-22 dic 1983</p>
</div>
</div>
<div id="right">
<div class="post 0 == 0 ? 'active' : ''; ">
<table class="sortable">
<thead><tr><td>cognome</td><td>nome</td><td>abitazione</td><td>note</td></tr></thead>
<tbody>
<tr><td><b>somename</b></td><td>Francesco</td><td></td><td></td></tr><div class="post 0 == 0 ? 'active' : ''; ">
<p>des1</p>
<h2>4a ginn. 83-84 Bagatta</h2>
<p><b>nati</b> nel 1969</p>
<div class="c3"><img src="" class="expansible" /></div>
<p><b>note</b>: la mia prima supplenza: 12-22 dic 1983</p>
</div>
</div>
<div id="right">
<div class="post 0 == 0 ? 'active' : ''; ">
<table class="sortable">
<thead><tr><td>cognome</td><td>nome</td><td>abitazione</td><td>note</td></tr></thead>
<tbody>
<tr><td><b>somename</b></td><td>Raffaella</td><td></td><td></td></tr><div class="post 0 == 0 ? 'active' : ''; ">
<p>des1</p>
<h2>4a ginn. 83-84 Bagatta</h2>
<p><b>nati</b> nel 1969</p>
<div class="c3"><img src="" class="expansible" /></div>
<p><b>note</b>: la mia prima supplenza: 12-22 dic 1983</p>
</div>
</div>
<div id="right">
<div class="post 0 == 0 ? 'active' : ''; ">
<table class="sortable">
<thead><tr><td>cognome</td><td>nome</td><td>abitazione</td><td>note</td></tr></thead>
<tbody>
<tr><td><b>somename</b></td><td>Marialuisa</td><td></td><td></td></tr><div class="post 0 == 0 ? 'active' : ''; ">
<p>des1</p>
<h2>4a ginn. 83-84 Bagatta</h2>
<p><b>nati</b> nel 1969</p>
<div class="c3"><img src="" class="expansible" /></div>
<p><b>note</b>: la mia prima supplenza: 12-22 dic 1983</p>
</div>
</div>
and likewise many other (all my students)
graphically this is the output:
This is not valid html…
These lines
<div class=\"post $count == 0 ? 'active' : ''; \">
should probably be something like (sorry, my php is rusty)
<div class=\"post " . ($count == 0 ? 'active' : '') . "\">
You want your output to look like
<div class="post active">
or
<div class="post">
Right! In this way I have an output … but not yet perfect. Indeed I get as many classes as are my students. What it should appears is not thousand of classes, but about 40 classes, each with its 25/30 students. Moreover it should appear a class at a time, and not all together.
This is where I really wish you used PDO. It has some very useful fetch modes.
That’s where the JS/CSS should take over.
I didn’t delve too deeply into the article you posted, but I’m guessing active is supposed to be the class which determines whether or not the object is supposed to be displayed. The JS should be adding/removing that class to the appropriate div as appropriate. You should only have one that has “post active” in it.
The simple way to do this is to index/pivot the data, using a unique class related value, such as an id. as the main array index, when you fetch the data. This will give you a main array entry for each class, with a sub-array of students under each class. You would then use two nested foreach(){} loops to produce the desired output from that data. The post that @SamA74 made shows that PDO has a fetch mode to do this for you. Since you are using the mysqli extension, you will need to do this pre-processing of the data yourself inside the loop fetching the data.
I see. I will try next days. Thank you all!
That was the entire point of my setting
$lastclass to keep track of the class id as you loop through the results in my pseudo-code. You compare the “current” class-id from the results to the one from the previous iteration of the loop, and when you see the class-id has changed, you close the previous table and open a new one, or display a header, or whatever you want to do to group the class together. As I said above, you need to
ORDER BY the class-id to make this technique work.
I’m trying to familiarize with PDO. It probably will take some time.
But I can right now say that this code gives me an error:
$pdo = require "$root/PDO_connect.php";
$lastclass = $pdo->query('SELECT ID_classe, cognome, nome, abitazione, dati_personali FROM studenti ORDER BY ID_classe')->fetchAll(PDO::FETCH_GROUP);
This error:
Fatal error: Uncaught Error: Call to a member function query() on int in [line 89]
[line89] is the above beginning with $lastclass.
I’d like first of all to “echo” only the classes, just to familiarize with PDO
EDIT
This is the content of PDO_connect.php
<?php
$host = 'localhost';
$db = $db_name_specifico; // I use this variable because the db I want to call are different in different folders; so in each folder I put an .inc file withe the name of that folder db
$user = 'myuser';
$pass = 'mypsw';
$charset = 'utf8mb4';
$dsn = "mysql:host=$host;dbname=$db;charset=$charset";
$options = [
PDO::ATTR_ERRMODE => PDO::ERRMODE_EXCEPTION,
PDO::ATTR_DEFAULT_FETCH_MODE => PDO::FETCH_ASSOC,
PDO::ATTR_EMULATE_PREPARES => false,
];
try {
$pdo = new PDO($dsn, $user, $pass, $options);
} catch (\PDOException $e) {
throw new \PDOException($e->getMessage(), (int)$e->getCode());
}
?>
I suspect the problem line is here:
$pdo = require "$root/PDO_connect.php";
I don’t understand why you’re assigning the return from
require to the
$pdo variable, when you actually want that to be your connection object. Just use
require "$root/PDO_connect.php";
As it says in the documentation for include (which is similar to require in operation):
" Handling Returns:
include returns
FALSE on failure and raises a warning. Successful includes, unless overridden by the included file, return
1 . "
And this is why your code thinks that
$pdo is an integer.
Don’t do this. Your web site should only have one single database. All this is doing is creating more work for you in creating the separate databases, managing them, and writing more complicated queries when getting data from more than one at a time.
Don’t do this either. All that is doing is re-throwing the same information that was just caught, except because it doesn’t include the filename and line number, makes debugging harder. Simply remove all that try/catch logic for the connection and let php directly catch and handle the exception, simplifying the code.
The only time your code should catch and handle a database exception are for visitor recoverable errors, such as when inserting/updating duplicate or out of range data values. In all other cases, the visitor to your site cannot do anything about the error and hackers don’t need to be told anything about why a web page isn’t working when they intentionally do things that cause errors.