Mysql subform in a carousel-like page

Because the mysqli prepared and non-prepared query programming interfaces are completely different, learning how to use it to do a prepared query is as much work as learning a completely new database extension. If you are going to do this much work learning something, you might as well just learn the simpler PDO extension.
Something else that will help you to be able to design, write, test, and debug code/query(ies), is to separate the database specific code, that knows how to query for and retrieve data, from the presentation code, that knows how to produce the output from the data. The way to accomplish this is to put the database specific code above the start of the html document and fetch the data from any select query into an appropriately named variable, then test and use this variable at the correct location in the html markup.