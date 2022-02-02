Mysql subform in a carousel-like page

That error means that your query didn’t work, it returned false , but you then passed that into the next function which cannot handle it. Does that query work if you run it in phpmyadmin?

I’m not sure you’re using the same code structure as I was intending. My intention was that $lastclass contains the class-id on the previous iteration of the loop that runs through the query results, so that you can see it has changed and display the new class title / ID / heading, whereas you’re using it for the query. You will need to specify an ORDER BY ID_classe clause to make it work, but get the query working first.