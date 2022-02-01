Mysql subform in a carousel-like page

In this query

$result = mysqli_query($conn, "SELECT * FROM studenti WHERE ID_classe like 'ID_classe'");

were you intending to compare the column ID_classe to the value of $row->ID_classe that you retrieved in the first query, or the actual string "ID_classe" as you are doing? It seems to me (on a quick read only) that as you’ve already closed the first while() loop before you get to that query, you’re always going to be retrieving for the last class in the loop even when you use the variable name rather than the string.

But as mentioned above, if you do want the students in each class, grouped by class, better to do a single query with a JOIN, and have your PHP loop check when the class changes and display the header / new table / whatever.

Pseudo-code

$lastclass = "" query("select cognome, nome, abitazione, dati_personali, student.ID_classe from student left join studenti_age on student.ID_classe = studenti_age.ID_classe") while ($row = fetch) { if ($row->ID_classe != $lastclass ) { // display your class title / new table etc. } // display student details $lastclass = $row->ID_classe }

(You might need an inner join instead of a left join, I’m a bit rusty on it).