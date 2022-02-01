Mysql subform in a carousel-like page

I manage to create a page where I can slide all my classes data (following these tips). Now I’d like add the students of each class. The class mysql table and the students table are a common field (column): ID_classe.
My php/mysql code is the following:
<?php
$conn = mysqli_connect('localhost', 'user', 'psw', 'mydb');
$result1 = mysqli_query($conn, "SELECT * FROM studenti__age");
$count = 0;
$posts = array();
while ($row = mysqli_fetch_object($result1)):
array_push($posts, $row);
?>
<div class="post <?php echo $count == 0 ? 'active' : ''; ?>">
<p><?php echo $row->ID_classe ?></p>
<h2><?php echo $row->classe ?></h2>
<p><b>nati</b> nel <?php echo $row->anno_nascita ?></p>
<div class="c3"><img src="<?php echo $row->imagelink ?>" class="expansible" /></div>
<p><b>note</b>: <?php echo $row->note ?></p>
</div>
<?php
$count++;
endwhile;
?>
<input type="hidden" id="posts" value="<?php echo htmlentities(json_encode($posts)); ?>">
</div>
<div id="right">
<div class="post <?php echo $count2 == 0 ? 'active' : ''; ?>">
<table class="sortable">
<thead><tr><td>cognome</td><td>nome</td><td>abitazione</td><td>note</td></tr></thead>
<tbody>
<?php
$result = mysqli_query($conn, "SELECT * FROM studenti WHERE ID_classe like 'ID_classe'");
$count2 = 0;
$posts = array();
while ($row = mysqli_fetch_object($result)):
array_push($posts, $row);
{
echo "<tr><td><b>$row->cognome</b></td><td>$row->nome</td><td>$row->abitazione</td><td>$row->dati_personali</td></tr>";}
?>
</tbody>
</table>
</div>
<?php
$count++;
endwhile;
?>
The second part of the above code doesn’t work. I guess that the problem is in this row:
$result = mysqli_query($conn, "SELECT * FROM studenti WHERE ID_classe like 'ID_classe'");
I tried to replace
like 'ID_classe' with something like
like '$row->ID_classe', but unsuccessfully.
Can you help me?
Thank you!