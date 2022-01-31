Mysql subform in a carousel-like page

I manage to create a page where I can slide all my classes data (following these tips). Now I’d like add the students of each class. The class mysql table and the students table are a common field (column): ID_classe.

My php/mysql code is the following:

<?php
    $conn = mysqli_connect('localhost', 'user', 'psw', 'mydb');
    $result1 = mysqli_query($conn, "SELECT * FROM studenti__age");
    $count = 0;
    $posts = array();
    while ($row = mysqli_fetch_object($result1)):
        array_push($posts, $row);
  ?>

  
 <div class="post <?php echo $count == 0 ? 'active' : ''; ?>">
  <p><?php echo $row->ID_classe ?></p>
  <h2><?php echo $row->classe ?></h2>
  <p><b>nati</b> nel <?php echo $row->anno_nascita ?></p>
  <div class="c3"><img src="<?php echo $row->imagelink ?>" class="expansible" /></div>
  <p><b>note</b>: <?php echo $row->note ?></p>
 </div>
 <?php
        $count++;
    endwhile;
 ?>
 <input type="hidden" id="posts" value="<?php echo htmlentities(json_encode($posts)); ?>">

</div>


<div id="right">
  
 <div class="post <?php echo $count2 == 0 ? 'active' : ''; ?>">
 
 <table class="sortable">
  <thead><tr><td>cognome</td><td>nome</td><td>abitazione</td><td>note</td></tr></thead>
  <tbody>
<?php
    $result = mysqli_query($conn, "SELECT * FROM studenti WHERE ID_classe like 'ID_classe'");
    $count2 = 0;
    $posts = array();
    while ($row = mysqli_fetch_object($result)):
        array_push($posts, $row);
{
echo "<tr><td><b>$row->cognome</b></td><td>$row->nome</td><td>$row->abitazione</td><td>$row->dati_personali</td></tr>";}
?>
  </tbody>
 </table>
 
 </div>
 <?php
        $count++;
    endwhile;
 ?>

The second part of the above code doesn’t work. I guess that the problem is in this row:

 $result = mysqli_query($conn, "SELECT * FROM studenti WHERE ID_classe like 'ID_classe'");

I tried to replace like 'ID_classe' with something like like '$row->ID_classe', but unsuccessfully.
Can you help me?
Thank you!

Firstly I would question your use of LIKE in the query, since you don’t appear to be (intentionally) using any wild-cards with it.
LIKE is generally used for searching more ambiguous values, such as in a search function. For finding a precise value use = instead.
The other thing is that the _ underscore character is actually a wild-card when using LIKE though I assume you are using it literally as part of the column name, which isn’t going to help in a LIKE query.

Those two tables should hold the unique/one-time information about classes and students. When you assign students to a class, you would have a class_student table, with columns for an id, class_id, and student_id.

To get the class/student data, you would use a single JOIN query. Do not run SELECT queries inside of loops.

If you find a situation where you need to (this isn’t one of them) the more efficient approach is to prepare the statement before the loop, then execute with any variable parameters bound, within the loop.

thank you, but I use often like instead of =, without problems, so far. And even replacing like with = the problem is still there.
Likewise if I comment ID_classe (I’m not sure if you mean that) nothing changes.

Uhm…, my knowledge of mysql is quite basic, so I don’t know how proceed in this way :thinking:
Could you kindly suggest me a more specific code?

#7

In this case I think you should follow the advice given by @mabismad and use a single query with a JOIN.

I’m actually a bit rusty with mysqli because I have used nothing but PDO for years. I do know that using prepared statements and binding parameters is more awkward and clumsy in mysqli. Hence why I always use PDO instead. :slightly_smiling_face:

Regarding LIKE Vs =, definitely use = unless you are doing a search with wild-cards. You are looking for an exact match, not “something like”.

In this query

$result = mysqli_query($conn, "SELECT * FROM studenti WHERE ID_classe like 'ID_classe'");

were you intending to compare the column ID_classe to the value of $row->ID_classe that you retrieved in the first query, or the actual string "ID_classe" as you are doing? It seems to me (on a quick read only) that as you’ve already closed the first while() loop before you get to that query, you’re always going to be retrieving for the last class in the loop even when you use the variable name rather than the string.

But as mentioned above, if you do want the students in each class, grouped by class, better to do a single query with a JOIN, and have your PHP loop check when the class changes and display the header / new table / whatever.

Pseudo-code

$lastclass = ""
query("select cognome, nome, abitazione, dati_personali, student.ID_classe 
       from student left join studenti_age on student.ID_classe = studenti_age.ID_classe")
while ($row = fetch) {
  if ($row->ID_classe != $lastclass ) { 
    // display your class title / new table etc.
    }
  // display student details
  $lastclass = $row->ID_classe
  }

(You might need an inner join instead of a left join, I’m a bit rusty on it).

As for like vs =, I imagine like won’t be able to use indexes in the same way that = can, so you’ll see better performance with =.

Because the mysqli prepared and non-prepared query programming interfaces are completely different, learning how to use it to do a prepared query is as much work as learning a completely new database extension. If you are going to do this much work learning something, you might as well just learn the simpler PDO extension.

Something else that will help you to be able to design, write, test, and debug code/query(ies), is to separate the database specific code, that knows how to query for and retrieve data, from the presentation code, that knows how to produce the output from the data. The way to accomplish this is to put the database specific code above the start of the html document and fetch the data from any select query into an appropriately named variable, then test and use this variable at the correct location in the html markup.