Mysql subform in a carousel-like page

I manage to create a page where I can slide all my classes data (following these tips). Now I’d like add the students of each class. The class mysql table and the students table are a common field (column): ID_classe.

My php/mysql code is the following:

<?php
    $conn = mysqli_connect('localhost', 'user', 'psw', 'mydb');
    $result1 = mysqli_query($conn, "SELECT * FROM studenti__age");
    $count = 0;
    $posts = array();
    while ($row = mysqli_fetch_object($result1)):
        array_push($posts, $row);
  ?>

  
 <div class="post <?php echo $count == 0 ? 'active' : ''; ?>">
  <p><?php echo $row->ID_classe ?></p>
  <h2><?php echo $row->classe ?></h2>
  <p><b>nati</b> nel <?php echo $row->anno_nascita ?></p>
  <div class="c3"><img src="<?php echo $row->imagelink ?>" class="expansible" /></div>
  <p><b>note</b>: <?php echo $row->note ?></p>
 </div>
 <?php
        $count++;
    endwhile;
 ?>
 <input type="hidden" id="posts" value="<?php echo htmlentities(json_encode($posts)); ?>">

</div>


<div id="right">
  
 <div class="post <?php echo $count2 == 0 ? 'active' : ''; ?>">
 
 <table class="sortable">
  <thead><tr><td>cognome</td><td>nome</td><td>abitazione</td><td>note</td></tr></thead>
  <tbody>
<?php
    $result = mysqli_query($conn, "SELECT * FROM studenti WHERE ID_classe like 'ID_classe'");
    $count2 = 0;
    $posts = array();
    while ($row = mysqli_fetch_object($result)):
        array_push($posts, $row);
{
echo "<tr><td><b>$row->cognome</b></td><td>$row->nome</td><td>$row->abitazione</td><td>$row->dati_personali</td></tr>";}
?>
  </tbody>
 </table>
 
 </div>
 <?php
        $count++;
    endwhile;
 ?>

The second part of the above code doesn’t work. I guess that the problem is in this row:

 $result = mysqli_query($conn, "SELECT * FROM studenti WHERE ID_classe like 'ID_classe'");

I tried to replace like 'ID_classe' with something like like '$row->ID_classe', but unsuccessfully.
Can you help me?
Thank you!

Firstly I would question your use of LIKE in the query, since you don’t appear to be (intentionally) using any wild-cards with it.
LIKE is generally used for searching more ambiguous values, such as in a search function. For finding a precise value use = instead.
The other thing is that the _ underscore character is actually a wild-card when using LIKE though I assume you are using it literally as part of the column name, which isn’t going to help in a LIKE query.

Those two tables should hold the unique/one-time information about classes and students. When you assign students to a class, you would have a class_student table, with columns for an id, class_id, and student_id.

To get the class/student data, you would use a single JOIN query. Do not run SELECT queries inside of loops.

If you find a situation where you need to (this isn’t one of them) the more efficient approach is to prepare the statement before the loop, then execute with any variable parameters bound, within the loop.

thank you, but I use often like instead of =, without problems, so far. And even replacing like with = the problem is still there.
Likewise if I comment ID_classe (I’m not sure if you mean that) nothing changes.