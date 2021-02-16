MySQL Stored Procedure IF multiple statement

Hi,
this is my stored procedure on database
MySql version 8.0.17
CREATE DEFINER=`root`@`%` PROCEDURE `SP`(IN tun CHAR(100), tmonth CHAR(100))
BEGIN
IF RIGHT(tun,2) = '00' THEN
SET @s = CONCAT('SELECT * FROM `t_ri` WHERE LEFT (t.un, 2) = LEFT(\'',tun,'\',2);');
ELSE
SET @s = CONCAT('SELECT * FROM `t_ri` WHERE t.un = \'',tun,'\';');
END IF;
PREPARE stmt FROM @s;
EXECUTE stmt;
DEALLOCATE PREPARE stmt;
SELECT @s;
END
I need insert a new
IF condition in stored procedure when the value of variable
tmonth is not null.
If variable
tmonth is not null and
RIGHT(tun,2) = '00' the query it should be
SET @s = CONCAT('SELECT * FROM `t_ri` WHERE LEFT (t.un, 2) = LEFT(\'',tun,'\',2) AND tmonth = \'',tmonth,'\';');
else
SET @s = CONCAT('SELECT * FROM `t_ri` WHERE t.un = \'',tun,'\' AND tmonth = \'',tmonth,'\';');
I have tried multiple conditions but none have ever worked… can you help me?