MYSQL SELECT - DISTINCT(MAX 1) and ORDER BY

might be easier with window functions, but not everyone is on a sufficiently recent MySQL version

would definitely be easier if you had used a single DATETIME column instead of separate DATE and TIME columns

SELECT t.id , t.to , t.from , t.message , t.date , t.time FROM ( SELECT x.from , MAX( DATE_ADD(CAST(x.date AS DATETIME) , INTERVAL TIME_TO_SEC(x.time) SECOND) ) AS latest FROM this_set x GROUP BY x.from ) m INNER JOIN this_set t ON t.from = m.from AND DATE_ADD(CAST(t.date AS DATETIME) , INTERVAL TIME_TO_SEC(t.time) SECOND) = m.latest

caution: untested