webdesign23: webdesign23: Yes, stupid idea to ask for the password in the query, even if hashed.

Further than that, when you change to use password_hash() , you won’t be able to have it in the query, because the output is different each time. That’s why you have to recover the hash in your query, and then use password_verify() on it. That requires your username to be unique, which of course it will be.

webdesign23: webdesign23: I used the * as from the tutorial just to get a start,

Yep, very commonly done. I still have queries that I should get around to changing as they’re like that and don’t need to be.