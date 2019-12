I have a table that looks like this

id, from_user_id, to_user_id, date 1, 1, 2, 2019-09-19 17:19:18 2, 1, 2, 2019-09-19 17:19:36 3, 6, 2, 2019-09-19 17:28:33

I want every row where to_user_id = 2

but I want from_user_id to be distinct

and it needs to be order by date desc

This is what im hoping for:

id, from_user_id, to_user_id, date 2, 1, 2, 2019-09-19 17:19:36 3, 6, 2, 2019-09-19 17:28:33

Is there a simple/clean solution without joins?

I’ve tried group by and subqueries, but cant get it right.