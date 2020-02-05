MySQL Possible IF Statement?

I am working on generating a report for an attendance application, but I’m having some query issues. I need to select the person’s precinct, name, address, and whether they were marked as present or not. I also need to include excused absences in the report, but the absences show up when I choose a specific precinct. So, let’s say the precinct is
02-08 but the absence is in precinct
10-00. Both are showing in the same query and I don’t want that.
I need the absence to show in the
10-00 query (which it does, but I only want it to show in the
10-00 query, not any of the others. So if there is no absence in
02-08, then don’t include it).
Here is the current query I have so far. What am I doing wrong?
SELECT precinct
, CONCAT(last_name, ', ', first_name, ' ', middle_name, ' ', IFNULL(suffix, ' ')) as full_name
, residential_address
, IF(at.member_id IS NULL, 'No', 'Yes') as 'present'
, IF(ab.member_id IS NULL, 'No', 'Yes') as 'absent'
FROM members m
LEFT JOIN attendance at ON at.member_id = m.id
LEFT JOIN absence ab ON ab.member_id = m.id
WHERE m.precinct = '02-08'
AND at.present = 1
OR ab.absent = 1
ORDER BY m.precinct, m.id
Here are the corresponding table structures:
Members: https://snipboard.io/ln9oj6.jpg
Attendance: https://snipboard.io/9OHXdu.jpg
Absence: https://snipboard.io/G0LltT.jpg
(Normally I would include a screenshot, but my Snipping Tool isn’t working)