MySQL - Nonaggregated columns and the ONLY_FULL_GROUP_BY "Strict Mode"

I mean, the topic does say MySQL [/quote]

I’ve no way of knowing if I might get forced to use a server in the future that doesn’t use MySQL

[quote=“m_hutley, post:5, topic:339724”]MAX/MIN is probably the safest database-agnostic aggregation for columns you don’t care about, but at the same time, if you don’t care about them, why select them at all at that point?