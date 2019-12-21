When there is a non-aggregated column in a SELECT clause of a query that uses a GROUP BY clause, what’s the proper way to handle that when the ONLY_FULL_GROUP_BY “Strict Mode” is enabled? Currently I just wrap MAX() around it but I’m sure that’s the incorrect way to handle it.
MySQL - Nonaggregated columns and the ONLY_FULL_GROUP_BY "Strict Mode"
From da manual:
If you know that, for a given data set, each
namevalue in fact uniquely determines the
addressvalue,
addressis effectively functionally dependent on
name. To tell MySQL to accept the query, you can use the
ANY_VALUE()function:
SELECT name, ANY_VALUE(address), MAX(age) FROM t GROUP BY name;
Will that also work on other types of database server?
You should probably check their manuals as well
I mean, the topic does say MySQL
MAX/MIN is probably the safest database-agnostic aggregation for columns you don’t care about, but at the same time, if you don’t care about them, why select them at all at that point?
I only ever select columns that I need. The only time that I use SELECT * is just temporary whilst I’m checking that I’ve got the joins for a query correct
this isn’t really about the dreaded, evil “select star”
it’s about this –
the question was, i’ve you don’t care which value of this non-aggregated column you get, why include it?
Here’s an example of where I’m using a non-aggregated column:
SELECT
MAX(t.title) AS thread_title
, COUNT(p.thread_id) AS post_count
, MAX(t.id) AS thread_id
, MAX(lp.thread_id) AS thread_id
, MAX(lp.last_post_time) AS last_post_time
, MAX(lp.last_poster_name) AS last_poster_name
, MAX(lp.last_post_id) AS last_post_id
, MAX(u.name) AS thread_starter
, MAX(t.views) AS views
, MAX(f.id) AS forum_id
FROM
ue_forum AS f
INNER JOIN
ue_forum_thread AS t
ON f.id = t.forum_id
LEFT OUTER JOIN
ue_forum_post AS p
ON t.id = p.thread_id
LEFT OUTER JOIN
(
SELECT
p.thread_id AS thread_id
, MAX(p.poster) AS last_poster
, MAX(u.name) AS last_poster_name
, MAX(p.posted) AS last_post_time
, MAX(p.id) AS last_post_id
FROM
ue_forum_post AS p
LEFT OUTER JOIN
ue_user AS u
ON u.id = p.poster
GROUP BY
thread_id
) AS lp
ON lp.thread_id = t.id
INNER JOIN
ue_user AS u
ON t.creator = u.id
GROUP BY
p.thread_id
, f.id
HAVING
forum_id = :forum
those MAXes are not working the way you think they are
for example, in the subquery,
MAX(p.poster) AS last_poster is not necessarily the last poster – it’s whatever poster in the entire thread has the highest name
and in the outer query, you’re grouping by forum and thread, and yet the SELECT clause doesn’t show these!! you’ll get one row per forum/thread and you won’t know which is which
i think your entire approach here needs to be redesigned
