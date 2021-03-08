Mysql join issue

Hi folks,
having a bad time with a join statement (codigntior active records)
$this->db->select("*"); //SELECT *
$this->db->from("$this->table"); //expenses
$this->db->join('expense_types','expense_types.expense_type_id = expenses.expense_type_id');
$this->db->join('sub_payments','sub_payments.record_id = expenses.record_id','right');
Tables
Output
My problem is, the array does not return the record id 31 to the record_id column. var_dump shows null for that. but 32 is returned.
Updated
SELECT *
FROM `expenses`
JOIN `expense_types` ON `expense_types`.`expense_type_id` = `expenses`.`expense_type_id`
LEFT JOIN `sub_payments` ON `expenses`.`record_id` = `sub_payments`.`record_id`
WHERE `expenses`.`record_id` LIKE '%%' ESCAPE '!'
OR `expenses`.`expense_date` LIKE '%%' ESCAPE '!'
OR `expense_types`.`type` LIKE '%%' ESCAPE '!'
OR `expenses`.`amount` LIKE '%%' ESCAPE '!'
OR `expenses`.`note` LIKE '%%' ESCAPE '!'
ORDER BY `expenses`.`record_id` DESC
when i executed the sql produced by above query in phpmyadmin directly, it works.
The CI Model code of return result part of above query is
function make_datatables(){
$this->make_query();
if($_POST["length"] != -1){
$this->db->limit($_POST['length'], $_POST['start']); //LIMIT
}
$query = $this->db->get();
$result=$query->result();
//print_r($result);
//print_r($this->db->last_query());
return $result;
Thank you.