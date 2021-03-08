Mysql join issue

r937: r937: i don’t understand your LIKEs (they seem useless)

LIKE “%%” == IS NOT NULL ? (I’m guessing. It seems pretty uselss to me too.)

afridy: afridy: $this->db->join('sub_payments','sub_payments.record_id = expenses.record_id','right');`

afridy: afridy: LEFT JOIN `sub_payments` ON `expenses`.`record_id` = `sub_payments`.`record_id`

one of these things is not like the other~…

Your “it works” list shows NULL in the sub_id and id fields, indicating that there is no matching sub_payments entry with record_id 31.

Your query did exactly what you told it to do. It RIGHT JOIN’d a table in which one of the rows was missing, so it threw the data away.