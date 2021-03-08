Mysql join issue

Hi folks,

having a bad time with a join statement (codigntior active records)

$this->db->select("*"); //SELECT * $this->db->from("$this->table"); //expenses $this->db->join('expense_types','expense_types.expense_type_id = expenses.expense_type_id'); $this->db->join('sub_payments','sub_payments.record_id = expenses.record_id','right');

Tables



Output



My problem is, the array does not return the record id 31 to the record_id column. var_dump shows null for that. but 32 is returned.

Updated

SELECT * FROM `expenses` JOIN `expense_types` ON `expense_types`.`expense_type_id` = `expenses`.`expense_type_id` LEFT JOIN `sub_payments` ON `expenses`.`record_id` = `sub_payments`.`record_id` WHERE `expenses`.`record_id` LIKE '%%' ESCAPE '!' OR `expenses`.`expense_date` LIKE '%%' ESCAPE '!' OR `expense_types`.`type` LIKE '%%' ESCAPE '!' OR `expenses`.`amount` LIKE '%%' ESCAPE '!' OR `expenses`.`note` LIKE '%%' ESCAPE '!' ORDER BY `expenses`.`record_id` DESC

when i executed the sql produced by above query in phpmyadmin directly, it works.

The CI Model code of return result part of above query is

function make_datatables(){ $this->make_query(); if($_POST["length"] != -1){ $this->db->limit($_POST['length'], $_POST['start']); //LIMIT } $query = $this->db->get(); $result=$query->result(); //print_r($result); //print_r($this->db->last_query()); return $result;

Thank you.