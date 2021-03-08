Mysql join issue

Hi folks,

having a bad time with a join statement.

$this->db->select("*"); //SELECT * $this->db->from("$this->table"); //expenses $this->db->join('expense_types','expense_types.expense_type_id = expenses.expense_type_id'); $this->db->join('sub_payments','sub_payments.record_id = expenses.record_id','right');

Tables



Output



My problem is, the array does not return the record id 31’s data. it only returns 32 data. i want both. i tried left join and right join. i have given the out put of them.

Thank you.