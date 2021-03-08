Mysql join issue

Databases
#1

Hi folks,
having a bad time with a join statement.

           $this->db->select("*"); //SELECT * 
           $this->db->from("$this->table"); //expenses
           $this->db->join('expense_types','expense_types.expense_type_id = expenses.expense_type_id');  
           $this->db->join('sub_payments','sub_payments.record_id = expenses.record_id','right');

Tables
image

Output

image
image586×997 30.1 KB

My problem is, the array does not return the record id 31’s data. it only returns 32 data. i want both. i tried left join and right join. i have given the out put of them.

Thank you.