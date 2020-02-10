Mysql join and group by question

Hi all!
I have joined two tables and groupped by a specific id.
table_one
id | name |
-----------------------------------
1 | something1 |
2 | something2 |
3 | something3 |
4 | something4 |
5 | something5 |
6 | something6 |
...and so on...
table_two
id | table_one_ID |some_id
----------------------------------------
1 | 1 | 50
2 | 1 | 87
3 | 2 | 50
4 | 2 | 87
stmt = $pdo->prepare("SELECT table_one.id, table_one.name, table_two.table_one_ID, table_two.some_id FROM table_one LEFT JOIN table_two ON table_one.id = table_two.table_one_ID GROUP BY table_one.id ORDER BY table_one.id DESC LIMIT 20");
$stmt->execute();
$result = $stmt->fetchAll(PDO::FETCH_ASSOC);
foreach ($result as $output):
echo $output["some_id"];
endforeach;
When I try to echo $output[“some_id”] it only outputs one value but I’d like to get all the values.
Of course, if id do not group by table_one’s ID it outputs the other values but it duplicates the row.
Can someone help me with this?