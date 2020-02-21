MySql into file adding blank entry at last entry

I am learning MySql and need help with ‘INTO FILE’. I have managed to terminate with commas but the last entry in the file also contains a comma which means when imported treats it as a blank entry.
Could someone show me the corret way to use ‘INTO FILE’ by way of an example. I have posted my query if it helps but it is almost certainly incorrect. Many thanks
Select
boxes.custref
From
boxes
Where
boxes.customer = 'demo'
AND department = 'demo'
INTO OUTFILE '/temp/demodept.csv'
FIELDS TERMINATED BY ','
LINES TERMINATED BY ',';