MySql into file adding blank entry at last entry

#1

I am learning MySql and need help with ‘INTO FILE’. I have managed to terminate with commas but the last entry in the file also contains a comma which means when imported treats it as a blank entry.

Could someone show me the corret way to use ‘INTO FILE’ by way of an example. I have posted my query if it helps but it is almost certainly incorrect. Many thanks

Select
    boxes.custref
From
    boxes
Where
    boxes.customer = 'demo' 
AND department = 'demo'
INTO OUTFILE '/temp/demodept.csv'
FIELDS TERMINATED BY ','
LINES TERMINATED BY ',';