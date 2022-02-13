Mysql innodb tables not symlinkable?

So far, with myisam tables, I simlinked them very easy (outside mysql, via file manager).

Now I should learn this new way, specific for innodb tables, to “symlink” a table from a (local) database to another (local) one.

EDIT

My aim is to symlink the table ‘eventi’ from its database to the ‘bibliografia’ one, which share the same (near) root folder (so this is at …/bibliografia place in the PC).

I tried this code, unsuccessfully:

CREATE TABLE eventi (id INT PRIMARY KEY) TABLESPACE = innodb_file_per_table DATA DIRECTORY = '../bibliografia'; MySQL said: Documentation #1064 - You have an error in your SQL syntax; check the manual that corresponds to your MariaDB server version for the right syntax to use near '= innodb_file_per_table DATA DIRECTORY = '../bibliografia'' at line 1

And also this: