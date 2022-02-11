Mysql innodb tables not symlinkable?

Today I noticed that, unlike myisam tables, innodb tables seems (are?) not symlikable, so to say, in another database.
It is really so? And no workaround for this (serious) limitation?
Today I noticed that, unlike myisam tables, innodb tables seems (are?) not symlikable, so to say, in another database.
But there is a replacement for symlinks. So what’s the problem?
1 Like
So far, with myisam tables, I simlinked them very easy (outside mysql, via file manager).
Now I should learn this new way, specific for innodb tables, to “symlink” a table from a (local) database to another (local) one.
EDIT
I tried this code, unsuccessfully:
CREATE TABLE eventi (id INT PRIMARY KEY) TABLESPACE = innodb_file_per_table
DATA DIRECTORY = '../bibliografia';
MySQL said: Documentation
#1064 - You have an error in your SQL syntax; check the manual that corresponds to your MariaDB server version for the right syntax to use near '= innodb_file_per_table
DATA DIRECTORY = '../bibliografia'' at line 1