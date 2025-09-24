MySQL GUIs

I’m currently running XAMPP which gives me the MariaDB variant of MySQL. I use the Heidi GUI but I’m not satisfied with it because id doesn’t support data diagramming (or if it does I haven’t found out how to use it). I’m looking around to find a replacement.

I tried with phpMyAdmin. I didn’t like it despite using it - or attempting to - for weeks.

When I switched from phpMyAdmin, my primary criteria was free or low cost then ease of use. Heidi is relatively easy to use but has some vexing idiosyncracies.

I’d like to find a free/cheap GUI for MariaDB on Windows 11. I’m seeking your recommendations.

I took a brief look at the Valentina Studio GUI and the MySQL Workbench on YouTube. I’ve not yet looked at any others.

Given what I’ve said above, and the fact that I’m an aged hobbyist developer, what MySQL gui’s should I investigate. I’d really like to have some data diagramming capability but don’t want to pay for it with money or a long time to acquire a learning curve.