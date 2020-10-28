MySQL Getting two different total amounts based on criteria

Well your queries select the same data. Which… probably means one of the queries is redundant.

The first block is at the granular level “Per salesperson”.

The second block is at the granular level “Per salesperson per customer”

You can always go UP in granularity, never DOWN.

So, which of your queries contains all of the information you need to be able to tell me the answer to ALL of the following questions:

How much extra charge have we had? How much has Sally collected in taxes? What was the total of Joe’s sales to ABC Corp? How much of Brian’s sales were ‘big sales’ (greater than 1000$)?

Hint for #1: Because you’ve got the data for every salesperson and customer, the total of extra charge company-wide is Sally’s extra charge to ABC Corp + Sally’s extra charge to XYZ Corp + Joes extra charge to ABC Corp + Joe’s extra charge to XYZ Corp + Brian’s extra charge to ABC Corp + Brian’s extra charge to XYZ Corp +… PHP can do basic math for you and keep a running total while you’re looping through the results to output the individual salespeople’s stuff…