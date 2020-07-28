MySQL Getting two different total amounts based on criteria

Okay, now I have a different query collecting all totals like this:

SELECT Salesperson_1 as salesman, COUNT(Salesperson_1) as jobs, SUM(Sales_Amount) as total_sales, SUM(Extra_Charge_Amount) as extra_charge_total, SUM(Tax_Amount) as total_tax FROM invoices GROUP BY Salesperson_1

However, I need to add two columns that calculate the totals above and below 1000 like I did before, but this time I need the total of those two totals.

So, like my previous query where I listed this:

SUM(CASE WHEN Sales_Amount > 1000 THEN Sales_Amount ELSE 0 END) as total_above_1000, SUM(CASE WHEN Sales_Amount < 1000 THEN Sales_Amount ELSE 0 END) as total_below_1000

I thought I could add this in the query, using this:

SUM(CASE WHEN Sales_Amount > 1000 THEN SUM(Sales_Amount) ELSE 0 END) as total_above_1000, SUM(CASE WHEN Sales_Amount < 1000 THEN SUM(Sales_Amount) ELSE 0 END) as total_below_1000

but I’m getting an 1111 error from MySQL:

Fatal error : Uncaught PDOException: SQLSTATE[HY000]: General error: 1111 Invalid use of group function

Basically, I need to total both of these columns to include in the totals section at the end of the report. How can I modify the query to make it add these columns?