MySQL Getting two different total amounts based on criteria

I see… So do I modify this?
function viewTotals() {
$this->SetFont('Arial', '', 10);
global $pdo;
$sql = "SELECT Salesperson_1 as salesman,
COUNT(Salesperson_1) as jobs,
SUM(Sales_Amount) as total_sales,
SUM(Extra_Charge_Amount) as extra_charge_total,
SUM(Tax_Amount) as total_tax
FROM invoices GROUP BY Salesperson_1";
$stmt = $pdo->prepare($sql);
$stmt->execute();
while($data = $stmt->fetch(PDO::FETCH_OBJ)) {
$x = $this->GetX();
$this->SetX(93);
$this->Cell(20, 10, $data->salesman, 1, 0, 'C');
$this->Cell(20, 10, $data->jobs, 1, 0, 'C');
$this->Cell(20, 10, $data->total_sales, 1, 0, 'C');
$this->Cell(20, 10, $data->extra_charge_total, 1, 0, 'C');
$this->Cell(20, 10, $data->total_tax, 1, 0, 'C');
$this->Ln();
$this->SetX($x);
}
}
or would I change this:
function viewSummary() {
$this->SetFont('Arial', '', 10);
global $pdo;
$sql = "SELECT Salesperson_1 as salesman,
Customer_Number as customer,
LEFT(Customer_Name, 28) as name,
SUM(Sales_Amount) as invoiced_sales,
SUM(Extra_Charge_Amount) as extra_charge,
SUM(Tax_Amount) as tax,
SUM(CASE WHEN Sales_Amount >= 1000 THEN Sales_Amount ELSE 0 END) as total_above_1000,
SUM(CASE WHEN Sales_Amount < 1000 THEN Sales_Amount ELSE 0 END) as total_below_1000
FROM invoices GROUP BY Salesperson_1, Customer_Number";
$stmt = $pdo->prepare($sql);
$stmt->execute();
while($data = $stmt->fetch(PDO::FETCH_OBJ)) {
$x = $this->GetX();
$this->SetX(15);
$this->Cell(20, 10, $data->salesman, 1, 0, 'C');
$this->Cell(20, 10, $data->customer, 1, 0, 'C');
$this->Cell(70, 10, $data->name, 1, 0, 'C');
$this->Cell(25, 10, $data->invoiced_sales, 1, 0, 'C');
$this->Cell(27, 10, $data->extra_charge, 1, 0, 'C');
$this->Cell(27, 10, $data->tax, 1, 0, 'C');
$this->Cell(30, 10, $data->total_above_1000, 1, 0, 'C');
$this->Cell(30, 10, $data->total_below_1000, 1, 0, 'C');
$this->Ln();
$this->SetX($x);
}
}