MySQL Getting two different total amounts based on criteria

See my previous post. It shows the the create table statement and insert statements as well as my query
thank you … you must’ve edited your post while i was replying to the fiddle
so i loaded your data, and i ran your query, and i don’t see any problem – no duplicate rows, and no outrageous large amounts
congrats!!
also, partly as an aside to @m_hutley, it’s now clear that yes, a customer can have up to three salespersons
This query:
SELECT Salesperson_1 as salesman,
Customer_Number as customer,
LEFT(Customer_Name, 28) as name,
SUM(Sales_Amount) as invoiced_sales,
SUM(Extra_Charge_Amount) as extra_charge,
SUM(Tax_Amount) as tax,
SUM(CASE WHEN Sales_Amount > 1000 THEN Sales_Amount ELSE 0 END) as total_above_1000,
SUM(CASE WHEN Sales_Amount < 1000 THEN Sales_Amount ELSE 0 END) as total_below_1000
FROM invoices
GROUP BY Salesperson_1, Customer_Number WITH ROLLUP;
is still coming back with larger numbers and duplicate rows since nothing really changed other than the sample data that was provided. I’m thinking it’s part of the rollup like you mentioned, but is there a way to change the format to where it doesn’t give the customer name twice? From this:
to
ADC 7277 SNOW JOE / SUN JOE 8283.35 0.00 579.84 8283.35 0.00
ADC TOTAL null 200188.59 2598.69 6555.74 189568.24 10620.35
I don’t see why it would be generating numbers larger than the dataset?
The customer name will appear in each group’s row; you can modify the behavior of the rollup rows with GROUPING checks:
IF(GROUPING(Salesperson_1), 'TOTAL', Salesperson_1) AS salesman
(Basically, GROUPING(x) returns 1 if the row in question is a rollup row in which the x value would be NULL because it represents something that was being grouped on)
interesting case study on what happens when you mix 1) functionally dependent columns included in SELECT but not GROUP BY, with 2) ROLLUP in the GROUP BY
try adding that LEFT expression to the GROUP BY – i’m guessing you’ll get additional levels of subtotals
sigh
sooo many ways to skin this cat
I think what I’m gonna do is create a separate query and include it at the bottom of the page.
Like this:
SELECT Salesperson_1,
SUM(Sales_Amount) as total_sales,
SUM(Extra_Charge_Amount) as extra_charge_total,
SUM(Tax_Amount) as total_tax
FROM `invoices`
GROUP BY Salesperson_1
That way I can remove the rollup from the previous query and not make it too confusing.
off the top of my head
-
detect null in customer number and ignore left(name) value
-
(hack) concat customer number and left(name) into one string, and group/rollup on that
-
forget ROLLUP and do subtotals in your front end language
I went with Option 3. It seems the easiest and quickest way. See my previous response.
Okay, now I have a different query collecting all totals like this:
SELECT Salesperson_1 as salesman,
COUNT(Salesperson_1) as jobs,
SUM(Sales_Amount) as total_sales,
SUM(Extra_Charge_Amount) as extra_charge_total,
SUM(Tax_Amount) as total_tax
FROM invoices
GROUP BY Salesperson_1
However, I need to add two columns that calculate the totals above and below 1000 like I did before, but this time I need the total of those two totals.
So, like my previous query where I listed this:
SUM(CASE WHEN Sales_Amount > 1000 THEN Sales_Amount ELSE 0 END) as total_above_1000,
SUM(CASE WHEN Sales_Amount < 1000 THEN Sales_Amount ELSE 0 END) as total_below_1000
I thought I could add this in the query, using this:
SUM(CASE WHEN Sales_Amount > 1000 THEN SUM(Sales_Amount) ELSE 0 END) as total_above_1000,
SUM(CASE WHEN Sales_Amount < 1000 THEN SUM(Sales_Amount) ELSE 0 END) as total_below_1000
but I’m getting an 1111 error from MySQL:
Fatal error : Uncaught PDOException: SQLSTATE[HY000]: General error: 1111 Invalid use of group function
Basically, I need to total both of these columns to include in the totals section at the end of the report. How can I modify the query to make it add these columns?
you can’t use SUM() inside SUM()
do it the way you first did
This code is what I used previously
SUM(CASE WHEN Sales_Amount > 1000 THEN Sales_Amount ELSE 0 END) as total_above_1000,
SUM(CASE WHEN Sales_Amount < 1000 THEN Sales_Amount ELSE 0 END) as total_below_1000
Now I need the totals of both of these to include in salesperson totals at the end of the report, so I know I have to add it in to this query:
SELECT Salesperson_1,
SUM(Sales_Amount) as total_sales,
SUM(Extra_Charge_Amount) as extra_charge_total,
SUM(Tax_Amount) as total_tax
FROM invoices
GROUP BY Salesperson_1
however, it needs to be totals of ALL records > 1000 and ALL records < 1000 per salesman.
I would say this is a ‘front-end’ (intermediate-end?) use case.
I prefer to have my data at a single ‘layer’ - as granular as i need it to be.
So, for me, it would be: “I need individual salesperson-per-customer data, and a total of all sales” - my granularity for this data is “individual salesperson-per-customer”. My front end can roll up/aggregate the data for go UP in granularity to come up with the total, but if my query only pulls the total, i can’t go DOWN to get the salesperson-per-customer data.
So my query needs to be rewritten entirely?
No, you would take the original query, and use your front end (PHP, from what i’ve seen in your other posts?) to roll the total up.
I see… So do I modify this?
function viewTotals() {
$this->SetFont('Arial', '', 10);
global $pdo;
$sql = "SELECT Salesperson_1 as salesman,
COUNT(Salesperson_1) as jobs,
SUM(Sales_Amount) as total_sales,
SUM(Extra_Charge_Amount) as extra_charge_total,
SUM(Tax_Amount) as total_tax
FROM invoices GROUP BY Salesperson_1";
$stmt = $pdo->prepare($sql);
$stmt->execute();
while($data = $stmt->fetch(PDO::FETCH_OBJ)) {
$x = $this->GetX();
$this->SetX(93);
$this->Cell(20, 10, $data->salesman, 1, 0, 'C');
$this->Cell(20, 10, $data->jobs, 1, 0, 'C');
$this->Cell(20, 10, $data->total_sales, 1, 0, 'C');
$this->Cell(20, 10, $data->extra_charge_total, 1, 0, 'C');
$this->Cell(20, 10, $data->total_tax, 1, 0, 'C');
$this->Ln();
$this->SetX($x);
}
}
or would I change this:
function viewSummary() {
$this->SetFont('Arial', '', 10);
global $pdo;
$sql = "SELECT Salesperson_1 as salesman,
Customer_Number as customer,
LEFT(Customer_Name, 28) as name,
SUM(Sales_Amount) as invoiced_sales,
SUM(Extra_Charge_Amount) as extra_charge,
SUM(Tax_Amount) as tax,
SUM(CASE WHEN Sales_Amount >= 1000 THEN Sales_Amount ELSE 0 END) as total_above_1000,
SUM(CASE WHEN Sales_Amount < 1000 THEN Sales_Amount ELSE 0 END) as total_below_1000
FROM invoices GROUP BY Salesperson_1, Customer_Number";
$stmt = $pdo->prepare($sql);
$stmt->execute();
while($data = $stmt->fetch(PDO::FETCH_OBJ)) {
$x = $this->GetX();
$this->SetX(15);
$this->Cell(20, 10, $data->salesman, 1, 0, 'C');
$this->Cell(20, 10, $data->customer, 1, 0, 'C');
$this->Cell(70, 10, $data->name, 1, 0, 'C');
$this->Cell(25, 10, $data->invoiced_sales, 1, 0, 'C');
$this->Cell(27, 10, $data->extra_charge, 1, 0, 'C');
$this->Cell(27, 10, $data->tax, 1, 0, 'C');
$this->Cell(30, 10, $data->total_above_1000, 1, 0, 'C');
$this->Cell(30, 10, $data->total_below_1000, 1, 0, 'C');
$this->Ln();
$this->SetX($x);
}
}
Well your queries select the same data. Which… probably means one of the queries is redundant.
The first block is at the granular level “Per salesperson”.
The second block is at the granular level “Per salesperson per customer”
You can always go UP in granularity, never DOWN.
So, which of your queries contains all of the information you need to be able to tell me the answer to ALL of the following questions:
- How much extra charge have we had?
- How much has Sally collected in taxes?
- What was the total of Joe’s sales to ABC Corp?
- How much of Brian’s sales were ‘big sales’ (greater than 1000$)?
Hint for #1: Because you’ve got the data for every salesperson and customer, the total of extra charge company-wide is Sally’s extra charge to ABC Corp + Sally’s extra charge to XYZ Corp + Joes extra charge to ABC Corp + Joe’s extra charge to XYZ Corp + Brian’s extra charge to ABC Corp + Brian’s extra charge to XYZ Corp +… PHP can do basic math for you and keep a running total while you’re looping through the results to output the individual salespeople’s stuff…
The extra charge needs to be for that particular company then, not the grand total. That comes later. So maybe these queries aren’t so correct after all.
…
$total_per_company = array();
//query code..
//start looping through results.
$total_per_company[$data->customer] = (isset($total_per_company[$data->customer])) ? $total_per_company[$data->customer] + $data->extra_charge : $data->extra_charge;
(If you don’t understand ternary logic, it’s basically an if-then-else crushed down into a single line:
(if) ? then : else; )
Sorry, but I don’t understand where this is going?
Okay. Let me see if i can abstract this a bit into a coding challenge to help you understand.
Forget everything about databases for a moment. (Yes i’m going to ask the admins to shard this post off into a new thread.)
Let’s go back to just plain PHP. No queries, no databases… just PHP and data.
|Name
|Co
|Value
|Joe
|ABC
|100
|Joe
|XYZ
|2000
|Sally
|ABC
|10000
|Sally
|XYZ
|200
|Brian
|ABC
|500
|Brian
|XYZ
|7000
Here’s my data. It has granularity to the level of per-salesperson-per-customer. Here it is in Array form in PHP:
<?php
$mydata = array(array("name"=>"Joe","co" => "ABC", "value" => "100"),
array("name"=>"Joe","co" => "XYZ", "value" => "2000"),
array("name"=>"Sally","co" => "ABC", "value" => "10000"),
array("name"=>"Sally","co" => "XYZ", "value" => "200"),
array("name"=>"Brian","co" => "ABC", "value" => "500"),
array("name"=>"Brian","co" => "XYZ", "value" => "7000"));
$sally = 0;
$ABCCo = 0;
$sales_over_1000
foreach($mydata AS $data) {
// Code goes here.
}
echo $sally."<br>".$ABCCo."<br>".$sales_over_1000
Add code to fill the variables such that at the end of the loop:
$sally contains the total amount of sales Sally did.
$ABCCo contains the total amount of sales that ABCCo had;
and $sales_over_1000 contains the total of all sales over 1000 made by Brian.
All of the data necessary is available, and your code does not need to go anywhere outside of the loop.