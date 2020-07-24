MySQL Getting two different total amounts based on criteria

jmyrtle: jmyrtle: Yes. It was part of my OP. I needed totals above and below 1000 per customer and and total invoiced sales column.

Where you’re confusing me (dunno about Rudy) is that you include the salesman_1 field in your select.

I’m going to generate some rows of data, since that seems to be the rage lately…

Customer# SalesPerson Sale_Amount 1 Jane 1001 1 Smith 894 2 Jane 100 2 Bob 10000

If you GROUP BY customer#, and then ask it for SalesPerson and SUM(Sales_Amount)… it might give you this:

Customer# SalesPerson SUM(Sale_Amount) 1 Jane 1895 2 Jane 10100

Did Jane do 1895 in sales to customer 1? What about Smith? He was supposed to be on that account too. Slacker!

(The database may also spit Smith’s name out there; and ignore Jane)

So why did we bother selecting the salesperson’s name, if we are going to ignore all but 1 of the salespersons involved?

Do you want data per customer or per customer per salesperson ? Because that’s two different asks. For per customer, it does not make sense to select the salesperson’s name. (You could, however, do something like GROUP_CONCAT to pull all the salespersons names…)

General rule of thumb: When grouping/rolling up, any selected field that has multiple values (read: Any field that isn’t part of the GROUP_BY clause…) needs an aggregation function. SUM, COUNT, MAX, GROUP_CONCAT, etc.