MySQL Getting two different total amounts based on criteria

WITH ROLLUP has syntax problems in my query.
Also, why is it necessary?
it’s been around since at least version 5.6… what version are you on?
it gives you customer totals for each salesperson
The latest… 7.4
Here is my SQL code so far:
SELECT Salesperson_1 as salesman,
Customer_Number as customer,
Sales_Amount as invoiced_sales,
Extra_Charge_Amount as extra_charge,
Tax_Amount as tax,
SUM(CASE WHEN Sales_Amount >= 1000 THEN Sales_Amount ELSE 0 END) as total_above_1000,
SUM(CASE WHEN Sales_Amount < 1000 THEN Sales_Amount ELSE 0 END) as total_below_1000
FROM invoices
GROUP BY Customer_Number, Salesperson_1
ORDER BY Salesperson_1 ASC, Customer_Number
Where do I add
WITH ROLLUP so that a syntax problem doesn’t happen?
no, sorry, it’s 8.0.21
i don’t think there ever was a 7.4
are you sure you’re using MySQL like you said in post #1?
replace the ORDER BY clause with it
and reverse the sequence of columns in the GROUP BY
Sorry, yes I am. For some reason I listed my PHP version.
That did it, but why would I not use the
ORDER BY clause? It needs to be sorted by Customer Number (smallest to largest) and Salesperson_1 in alphabetical order.
because the WITH ROLLUP syntax does not allow it – check your syntax manual
so you want this –
customer salesperson totals
Smith S02 xxx.xx
Smith S03 xxx.xx
Smith S07 xxx.xx
Smith NULL xxxxx.xx /* subtotal for Smith */
Jones S01 xxx.xx
Jones S04 xxx.xx
Jones S07 xxx.xx
Jones NULL xxxxx.xx /* subtotal for Jones */
NULL NULL xxxxxx.xx /* grand total */
whereas i though you wanted this –
salesperson customer totals
S01 Jones xxx.xx
S01 NULL xxx.xx /* subtotal for S01 */
S02 Smith xxx.xx
S02 NULL xxx.xx /* subtotal for S02 */
S03 Smith xxx.xx
S03 NULL xxx.xx /* subtotal for S03 */
S04 Jones xxx.xx
S04 NULL xxx.xx /* subtotal for S04 */
S07 Smith xxx.xx
S07 Jones xxx.xx
S07 NULL xxx.xx /* subtotal for S07 */
NULL NULL xxxx.xx /* grand total */
can you see the difference?
I need these two columns in order: Salesperson (alphabetically) and Customer Number (smallest number first). My report already shows that. (These are the salesperson’s initials. There are more salespeople rather than just the ADC data you see here):
The other fields do not need to be in any particular order nor are there any grand totals per salesman in this report. That’s what the invoiced sales and the two total (above and below $1000 respectively) columns are.
okay this is me –
and this is you –
please tell me how we differ
also, just confirm something for me – do you really need to do any SUMming?
I’m confused now…
Yes. It was part of my OP. I needed totals above and below 1000 per customer and and total invoiced sales column.
What you are referencing is this:
To me, that looks like you are thinking that I want subtotals per salesperson which I’m not looking for at the moment.
so just to reconfirm your confirm, you don’t want totals, right?
so that means no GROUP BY clause, and no SUM() function
can you take it from here?
Where you’re confusing me (dunno about Rudy) is that you include the salesman_1 field in your select.
I’m going to generate some rows of data, since that seems to be the rage lately…
|Customer#
|SalesPerson
|Sale_Amount
|1
|Jane
|1001
|1
|Smith
|894
|2
|Jane
|100
|2
|Bob
|10000
(hooray for markdown.)
If you GROUP BY customer#, and then ask it for SalesPerson and SUM(Sales_Amount)… it might give you this:
|Customer#
|SalesPerson
|SUM(Sale_Amount)
|1
|Jane
|1895
|2
|Jane
|10100
Did Jane do 1895 in sales to customer 1? What about Smith? He was supposed to be on that account too. Slacker!
(The database may also spit Smith’s name out there; and ignore Jane)
So why did we bother selecting the salesperson’s name, if we are going to ignore all but 1 of the salespersons involved?
Do you want data per customer or per customer per salesperson ? Because that’s two different asks. For per customer, it does not make sense to select the salesperson’s name. (You could, however, do something like GROUP_CONCAT to pull all the salespersons names…)
General rule of thumb: When grouping/rolling up, any selected field that has multiple values (read: Any field that isn’t part of the GROUP_BY clause…) needs an aggregation function. SUM, COUNT, MAX, GROUP_CONCAT, etc.
i have a feeling that @jmyrtle’s data has only one salesperson per customer
but getting this confirmed is proving to be quite the challenge for us, eh?
I believe this is the correct code I need:
SELECT Salesperson_1 as salesman,
Customer_Number as customer,
Customer_Name as name,
SUM(Sales_Amount) as invoiced_sales,
Extra_Charge_Amount as extra_charge,
Tax_Amount as tax,
SUM(CASE WHEN Sales_Amount > 1000 THEN Sales_Amount ELSE 0 END) as total_above_1000,
SUM(CASE WHEN Sales_Amount < 1000 THEN Sales_Amount ELSE 0 END) as total_below_1000
FROM invoices
GROUP BY Salesperson_1, Customer_Number
WITH ROLLUP
what happened when you tested it? ™
please note you may have to disable ONLY_FULL_GROUP_BY
in your query,
Customer_Name is functionally dependent on
Customer_Number, but
Extra_Charge_Amount and
Tax_Amount are not functionally dependent on either of the GROUP BY columns
so out of the box you’ll get a grouping syntax error
@r937 you know what, I think you might be right. I failed to see this earlier.
I’m getting duplicate records with super big numbers in them and no customer numbers when I run the query. Like this:
This happens for each sales person. I’m sorry for the confusion. And yes, if I can find a way to show the totals for each salesperson, I will need that as well.
do you have a small sample data set that you could share? couple dozen rows, tops
mysql dump format works great, because it gives you the CREATE TABLE statement as well as INSERT statements, which you can simply edit down to a representative sample
feel free to obfuscate obvious identifying values but give us something to work with, please, otherwise we’re just shooting in the dark
also, please address the problem you still have, which is that you’re SUMming sales amounts but not summing tax amounts – that doesn’t make any sense
those would be your ROLLUP totals per salesperson
Is there a way to section this off so it doesn’t show duplicate data from a previous record? If it’s better to create a different query, I can do that.
Here is a sample set of data showing the table structure, sample table data and my query:
/* Table Strutcture */
CREATE TABLE `invoices` (
`id` int(11) NOT NULL,
`Invoice_Number` varchar(10) DEFAULT NULL,
`Customer_Number` int(11) DEFAULT NULL,
`Customer_Name` varchar(47) DEFAULT NULL,
`Invoice_Date` date DEFAULT NULL,
`Sales_Order_Number` varchar(10) DEFAULT NULL,
`Sales_Amount` decimal(7,2) DEFAULT NULL,
`Progress_Billing` int(11) DEFAULT NULL,
`Extra_Charge_Amount` decimal(6,2) DEFAULT NULL,
`Tax_Amount` decimal(6,2) DEFAULT NULL,
`Invoice_Amount` decimal(8,2) DEFAULT NULL,
`Writeoff_Amount` decimal(6,2) DEFAULT NULL,
`Paid_Amount` decimal(7,2) DEFAULT NULL,
`Balance_Due` decimal(7,2) DEFAULT NULL,
`Use_Tax` decimal(6,2) DEFAULT NULL,
`Tax_Stat` varchar(2) DEFAULT NULL,
`Salesperson_1` varchar(5) DEFAULT NULL,
`Comm_Rate_1` int(11) DEFAULT NULL,
`Salesperson_2` varchar(2) DEFAULT NULL,
`Comm_Rate_2` int(11) DEFAULT NULL,
`Salesperson_3` varchar(2) DEFAULT NULL,
`Comm_Rate_3` int(11) DEFAULT NULL,
`Deposit_Applied` decimal(7,2) DEFAULT NULL,
`Sales_Tax_Codes` varchar(17) DEFAULT NULL,
`Sales_Tax_Amounts` varchar(28) DEFAULT NULL,
`Customer_Address1` varchar(38) DEFAULT NULL,
`Customer_Address2` varchar(26) DEFAULT NULL,
`Customer_City` varchar(17) DEFAULT NULL,
`Customer_State` varchar(2) DEFAULT NULL,
`Customer_Zip` varchar(10) DEFAULT NULL,
`Customer_Country` varchar(2) DEFAULT NULL
) ENGINE=InnoDB DEFAULT CHARSET=utf8;
/* Insert Statement */
INSERT INTO `invoices` (`id`, `Invoice_Number`, `Customer_Number`, `Customer_Name`, `Invoice_Date`, `Sales_Order_Number`, `Sales_Amount`, `Progress_Billing`, `Extra_Charge_Amount`, `Tax_Amount`, `Invoice_Amount`, `Writeoff_Amount`, `Paid_Amount`, `Balance_Due`, `Use_Tax`, `Tax_Stat`, `Salesperson_1`, `Comm_Rate_1`, `Salesperson_2`, `Comm_Rate_2`, `Salesperson_3`, `Comm_Rate_3`, `Deposit_Applied`, `Sales_Tax_Codes`, `Sales_Tax_Amounts`, `Customer_Address1`, `Customer_Address2`, `Customer_City`, `Customer_State`, `Customer_Zip`, `Customer_Country`) VALUES
(1, '191230-2', 7172, 'ACME CORPORATION', '2019-11-04', '191230', '6374.89', 0, '0.00', '446.25', '6821.14', '0.00', '6821.14', '0.00', '0.00', '', 'ADC', 5, 'CT', 0, '', 0, '0.00', 'NC|NC014', '302.81|143.44', '357 CONCRESCERE PARKWAY', 'SUITE 300', 'DAVIDSON', 'NC', '28036', 'US'),
(2, '191230-3', 7172, 'ACME CORPORAITON', '2020-01-23', '191230', '1206.65', 0, '428.75', '84.47', '1719.87', '0.00', '1719.87', '0.00', '0.00', '', 'ADC', 5, 'CT', 0, '', 0, '0.00', 'NC|NC014', '57.32|27.15', '357 CONCRESCERE PARKWAY', 'SUITE 300', 'DAVIDSON', 'NC', '28036', 'US'),
(3, '200002', 5877, 'MONSTERS INC', '2020-01-14', '200002', '402.25', 0, '0.00', '28.16', '430.41', '0.00', '430.41', '0.00', '0.00', '', 'ADC', 5, 'CT', 0, '', 0, '0.00', 'NC|NC014', '19.11|9.05', 'WAYNE BROTHERS INCORPORATED', '357 CONCRESCERE PARKWAY', 'DAVIDSON', 'NC', '28036', 'US'),
(4, '200018', 7051, 'UMBRELLA CORPORATION', '2020-01-13', '200018', '675.00', 0, '0.00', '0.00', '675.00', '0.00', '675.00', '0.00', '0.00', '', 'ADC', 5, '', 0, '', 0, '0.00', '', '', '729 PALMER RD', '', 'ROCKWELL', 'NC', '28138', ''),
(5, '200023', 5059, 'GLOBEX CORPORATION', '2020-01-10', '200023', '495.33', 0, '0.00', '34.67', '530.00', '0.00', '530.00', '0.00', '0.00', '', 'ADC', 5, 'CT', 0, '', 0, '0.00', 'NC|NC056', '23.53|11.14', '3300 FINGER MILL ROAD', '', 'LINCOLNTON', 'NC', '28092', 'US'),
(6, '200029', 7215, 'OCEANIC AIRLINES', '2020-01-13', '200029', '3050.00', 0, '0.00', '213.51', '3263.51', '0.00', '3263.51', '0.00', '0.00', '', 'ADC', 5, 'CT', 0, '', 0, '0.00', 'NC|NC014', '144.88|68.63', '375 MOOSE RD S', '', 'MT PLEASANT', 'NC', '28124', ''),
(7, '200048', 6650, 'OSCORP INDUSTRIES', '2020-01-22', '200048', '144.60', 0, '0.00', '10.12', '154.72', '0.00', '154.72', '0.00', '0.00', '', 'ADC', 5, 'CT', 0, '', 0, '0.00', 'NC|NC014', '6.87|3.25', '6420 SADDLE CREEK CT', '', 'HARRISBURG', 'NC', '28075', ''),
(8, '200064', 7227, 'PARKER INDUSTRIES', '2020-01-24', '200064', '1573.52', 0, '0.00', '114.08', '1687.60', '0.00', '1687.60', '0.00', '0.00', '', 'ADC', 5, 'CT', 0, '', 0, '0.00', 'NC|NC001|NC061', '74.74|7.87|31.47', '1715 ORR INDUSTRIAL COURT', '', 'CHARLOTTE', 'NC', '28213', ''),
(9, '200065', 6679, 'POLYCON', '2020-01-28', '200065', '6287.50', 0, '0.00', '440.13', '6727.63', '0.00', '6727.63', '0.00', '0.00', '', 'ADC', 5, 'CT', 0, '', 0, '0.00', 'NC|NC014', '298.66|141.47', '735 CONCORD PKWY', '', 'CONCORD', 'NC', '28027', ''),
(10, '200076', 5877, 'MONSTERS INC', '2020-01-22', '200076', '45.00', 0, '0.00', '3.15', '48.15', '0.00', '48.15', '0.00', '0.00', '', 'ADC', 5, 'CT', 0, '', 0, '0.00', 'NC|NC014', '2.14|1.01', 'WAYNE BROTHERS INCORPORATED', '357 CONCRESCERE PARKWAY', 'DAVIDSON', 'NC', '28036', 'US'),
(11, '200106', 7215, 'ESTEP ELECTRICS', '2020-02-24', '200106', '3050.00', 0, '0.00', '213.51', '3263.51', '0.00', '3263.51', '0.00', '0.00', '', 'ADC', 5, 'CT', 0, '', 0, '0.00', 'NC|NC014', '144.88|68.63', '375 MOOSE RD S', '', 'MT PLEASANT', 'NC', '28124', ''),
(12, '200152', 5741, 'ABC SOLUTIONS INC', '2020-02-19', '200152', '765.02', 0, '0.00', '55.47', '820.49', '0.00', '820.49', '0.00', '0.00', '', 'ADC', 5, 'CT', 0, '', 0, '820.49', 'NC|NC001|NC061', '36.34|3.83|15.30', 'FOUR S LLC', '550 S CALDWELL ST, STE 755', 'CHARLOTTE', 'NC', '28202', 'US'),
(13, '200157', 7251, 'INDEPENDENT TRIBUNE OF AMERICA', '2020-02-10', '200157', '85.00', 0, '0.00', '5.95', '90.95', '0.00', '90.95', '0.00', '0.00', '', 'ADC', 5, '', 0, '', 0, '0.00', 'NC|NC014', '4.04|1.91', '317 WILSHIRE AVE SW', '', 'CONCORD', 'NC', '28025', ''),
(14, '200174', 6679, 'POLYCON', '2020-02-24', '200174', '4250.00', 0, '0.00', '297.51', '4547.51', '0.00', '4547.51', '0.00', '0.00', '', 'ADC', 5, 'CT', 0, '', 0, '0.00', 'NC|NC014', '201.88|95.63', '735 CONCORD PKWY', '', 'CONCORD', 'NC', '28027', ''),
(15, '200182', 7260, 'PIPERSTONE', '2020-03-26', '200182', '10364.63', 0, '435.00', '751.43', '11551.06', '0.00', '11551.06', '0.00', '0.00', '', 'ADC', 5, 'CT', 0, '', 0, '5558.03', 'NC|NC001|NC061', '492.32|51.82|207.29', '511 JOHNSON RD', '', 'CHAROTTE', 'NC', '28206', ''),
(16, '200198', 5877, 'MONSTERS INC', '2020-03-17', '200198', '1800.00', 0, '0.00', '126.00', '1926.00', '0.00', '1926.00', '0.00', '0.00', '', 'ADC', 5, 'CT', 0, '', 0, '0.00', 'NC|NC014', '85.50|40.50', 'WAYNE BROTHERS INCORPORATED', '357 CONCRESCERE PARKWAY', 'DAVIDSON', 'NC', '28036', 'US'),
(17, '200210', 5877, 'MONSTERS INC', '2020-02-25', '200210', '750.00', 0, '0.00', '52.51', '802.51', '0.00', '802.51', '0.00', '0.00', '', 'ADC', 5, 'CT', 0, '', 0, '0.00', 'NC|NC014', '35.63|16.88', 'WAYNE BROTHERS INCORPORATED', '357 CONCRESCERE PARKWAY', 'DAVIDSON', 'NC', '28036', 'US'),
(18, '200225', 7266, 'BARRDAY', '2020-03-17', '200225', '2143.73', 0, '0.00', '155.42', '2299.15', '0.00', '2299.15', '0.00', '0.00', '', 'ADC', 5, 'CT', 0, '', 0, '1149.58', 'NC|NC001|NC061', '101.83|10.72|42.87', '1450 WEST POINTE DR.', '', 'CHARLOTTE', 'NC', '28214', ''),
(19, '200233', 6363, 'OMNI CONSUMER', '2020-02-28', '200233', '97.00', 0, '3.21', '6.79', '107.00', '0.00', '107.00', '0.00', '0.00', '', 'ADC', 5, '', 0, '', 0, '0.00', 'NC|NC014', '4.61|2.18', '199 WILSHIRE AVE', '', 'CONCORD', 'NC', '28025', 'US'),
(20, '200234', 5877, 'MONSTERS INC', '2020-02-25', '200234', '155.00', 0, '0.00', '10.85', '165.85', '0.00', '165.85', '0.00', '0.00', '', 'ADC', 5, 'CT', 0, '', 0, '0.00', 'NC|NC014', '7.36|3.49', 'WAYNE BROTHERS INCORPORATED', '357 CONCRESCERE PARKWAY', 'DAVIDSON', 'NC', '28036', 'US'),
(21, '200237', 7268, 'THE PENINSULA AT LAKE WATERNOOSE', '2020-03-17', '200237', '1845.14', 0, '0.00', '129.16', '1974.30', '0.00', '1974.30', '0.00', '0.00', '', 'ADC', 5, 'CT', 0, '', 0, '987.15', 'NC|NC063', '87.64|41.52', '100 CRAIN CT', '', 'MT GILEAD', 'NC', '27306', ''),
(22, '200241', 5135, 'PRESTIGE CAPITAL', '2020-03-17', '200241', '424.50', 0, '0.00', '29.71', '454.21', '0.00', '454.21', '0.00', '0.00', '', 'ADC', 5, 'CT', 0, '', 0, '0.00', 'NC|NC014', '20.16|9.55', '3030 S CANNON BLVD', '', 'KANNAPOLIS', 'NC', '28083', 'US'),
(23, '200271', 5877, 'MONSTERS INC', '2020-03-17', '200271', '155.00', 0, '0.00', '10.85', '165.85', '0.00', '165.85', '0.00', '0.00', '', 'ADC', 5, 'CT', 0, '', 0, '0.00', 'NC|NC014', '7.36|3.49', 'WAYNE BROTHERS INCORPORATED', '357 CONCRESCERE PARKWAY', 'DAVIDSON', 'NC', '28036', 'US'),
(24, '200275', 6650, 'OSCORP INDUSTRIES', '2020-03-17', '200275', '477.68', 0, '0.00', '33.44', '511.12', '0.00', '511.12', '0.00', '0.00', '', 'ADC', 5, 'CT', 0, '', 0, '0.00', 'NC|NC014', '22.69|10.75', '6420 SADDLE CREEK CT', '', 'HARRISBURG', 'NC', '28075', ''),
/* Query */
SELECT Salesperson_1 as salesman,
Customer_Number as customer,
LEFT(Customer_Name, 28) as name,
SUM(Sales_Amount) as invoiced_sales,
SUM(Extra_Charge_Amount) as extra_charge,
SUM(Tax_Amount) as tax,
SUM(CASE WHEN Sales_Amount > 1000 THEN Sales_Amount ELSE 0 END) as total_above_1000,
SUM(CASE WHEN Sales_Amount < 1000 THEN Sales_Amount ELSE 0 END) as total_below_1000
FROM invoices
GROUP BY Salesperson_1, Customer_Number WITH ROLLUP;
I will say that some of this has been modified. I changed the query a little bit to allow the sums of tax amounts and only select a few characters of the customer’s name (this is for PDF purposes in the application) as well as added an
id column for purposes of a primary key.
the CREATE TABLE statement and a couple dozen INSERT statements can be pasted right here, no need to go elsewhere
couple dozen, no more, okay? but make sure they are representative
See my previous post. It shows the the create table statement and insert statements as well as my query