MySQL Getting two different total amounts based on criteria

It returns one NULL record:
And that will be why you’ve got a null row. Somewhere somehow something’s injected a null row into your data set.
The SUM of NULL is 0.
Also, if you’re trying to get results per-salesman, you need to add that to your GROUP-BY breakdowns. Otherwise querying for Salesperson_1 doesn’t really make sense (Unless only 1 salesperson ever sells to a given customer?)
sorry, you’re thinking of COUNT
the SUM of NULL is NULL
sorry i’m late to this party but i haven’t seen any query yet that has the appropriate correspondence between what is being GROUPed on and what is being SUMmed
try this
SELECT Salesperson_1 AS salesman
, Customer_Number AS customer
, SUM(Sales_Amount) AS invoiced_sales
, SUM(Extra_Charge_Amount) AS extra_charge
, SUM(Sales_Tax_Amounts) AS tax
, SUM(CASE WHEN Sales_Amount >= 1000
THEN Sales_Amount
ELSE NULL END ) AS total_above_1000
, SUM(CASE WHEN Sales_Amount < 1000
THEN Sales_Amount
ELSE NULL END ) AS total_below_1000
FROM invoices
GROUP
BY Salesperson_1
, Customer_Number
WITH ROLLUP
WITH ROLLUP has syntax problems in my query.
Also, why is it necessary?
it’s been around since at least version 5.6… what version are you on?
it gives you customer totals for each salesperson
The latest… 7.4
Here is my SQL code so far:
SELECT Salesperson_1 as salesman,
Customer_Number as customer,
Sales_Amount as invoiced_sales,
Extra_Charge_Amount as extra_charge,
Tax_Amount as tax,
SUM(CASE WHEN Sales_Amount >= 1000 THEN Sales_Amount ELSE 0 END) as total_above_1000,
SUM(CASE WHEN Sales_Amount < 1000 THEN Sales_Amount ELSE 0 END) as total_below_1000
FROM invoices
GROUP BY Customer_Number, Salesperson_1
ORDER BY Salesperson_1 ASC, Customer_Number
Where do I add
WITH ROLLUP so that a syntax problem doesn’t happen?
no, sorry, it’s 8.0.21
i don’t think there ever was a 7.4
are you sure you’re using MySQL like you said in post #1?
replace the ORDER BY clause with it
and reverse the sequence of columns in the GROUP BY
Sorry, yes I am. For some reason I listed my PHP version.
That did it, but why would I not use the
ORDER BY clause? It needs to be sorted by Customer Number (smallest to largest) and Salesperson_1 in alphabetical order.
because the WITH ROLLUP syntax does not allow it – check your syntax manual
so you want this –
customer salesperson totals
Smith S02 xxx.xx
Smith S03 xxx.xx
Smith S07 xxx.xx
Smith NULL xxxxx.xx /* subtotal for Smith */
Jones S01 xxx.xx
Jones S04 xxx.xx
Jones S07 xxx.xx
Jones NULL xxxxx.xx /* subtotal for Jones */
NULL NULL xxxxxx.xx /* grand total */
whereas i though you wanted this –
salesperson customer totals
S01 Jones xxx.xx
S01 NULL xxx.xx /* subtotal for S01 */
S02 Smith xxx.xx
S02 NULL xxx.xx /* subtotal for S02 */
S03 Smith xxx.xx
S03 NULL xxx.xx /* subtotal for S03 */
S04 Jones xxx.xx
S04 NULL xxx.xx /* subtotal for S04 */
S07 Smith xxx.xx
S07 Jones xxx.xx
S07 NULL xxx.xx /* subtotal for S07 */
NULL NULL xxxx.xx /* grand total */
can you see the difference?
I need these two columns in order: Salesperson (alphabetically) and Customer Number (smallest number first). My report already shows that. (These are the salesperson’s initials. There are more salespeople rather than just the ADC data you see here):
The other fields do not need to be in any particular order nor are there any grand totals per salesman in this report. That’s what the invoiced sales and the two total (above and below $1000 respectively) columns are.
okay this is me –
and this is you –
please tell me how we differ
also, just confirm something for me – do you really need to do any SUMming?
I’m confused now…
Yes. It was part of my OP. I needed totals above and below 1000 per customer and and total invoiced sales column.
What you are referencing is this:
To me, that looks like you are thinking that I want subtotals per salesperson which I’m not looking for at the moment.
so just to reconfirm your confirm, you don’t want totals, right?
so that means no GROUP BY clause, and no SUM() function
can you take it from here?
Where you’re confusing me (dunno about Rudy) is that you include the salesman_1 field in your select.
I’m going to generate some rows of data, since that seems to be the rage lately…
|Customer#
|SalesPerson
|Sale_Amount
|1
|Jane
|1001
|1
|Smith
|894
|2
|Jane
|100
|2
|Bob
|10000
(hooray for markdown.)
If you GROUP BY customer#, and then ask it for SalesPerson and SUM(Sales_Amount)… it might give you this:
|Customer#
|SalesPerson
|SUM(Sale_Amount)
|1
|Jane
|1895
|2
|Jane
|10100
Did Jane do 1895 in sales to customer 1? What about Smith? He was supposed to be on that account too. Slacker!
(The database may also spit Smith’s name out there; and ignore Jane)
So why did we bother selecting the salesperson’s name, if we are going to ignore all but 1 of the salespersons involved?
Do you want data per customer or per customer per salesperson ? Because that’s two different asks. For per customer, it does not make sense to select the salesperson’s name. (You could, however, do something like GROUP_CONCAT to pull all the salespersons names…)
General rule of thumb: When grouping/rolling up, any selected field that has multiple values (read: Any field that isn’t part of the GROUP_BY clause…) needs an aggregation function. SUM, COUNT, MAX, GROUP_CONCAT, etc.
i have a feeling that @jmyrtle’s data has only one salesperson per customer
but getting this confirmed is proving to be quite the challenge for us, eh?
I believe this is the correct code I need:
SELECT Salesperson_1 as salesman,
Customer_Number as customer,
Customer_Name as name,
SUM(Sales_Amount) as invoiced_sales,
Extra_Charge_Amount as extra_charge,
Tax_Amount as tax,
SUM(CASE WHEN Sales_Amount > 1000 THEN Sales_Amount ELSE 0 END) as total_above_1000,
SUM(CASE WHEN Sales_Amount < 1000 THEN Sales_Amount ELSE 0 END) as total_below_1000
FROM invoices
GROUP BY Salesperson_1, Customer_Number
WITH ROLLUP
what happened when you tested it? ™
please note you may have to disable ONLY_FULL_GROUP_BY
in your query,
Customer_Name is functionally dependent on
Customer_Number, but
Extra_Charge_Amount and
Tax_Amount are not functionally dependent on either of the GROUP BY columns
so out of the box you’ll get a grouping syntax error
@r937 you know what, I think you might be right. I failed to see this earlier.
I’m getting duplicate records with super big numbers in them and no customer numbers when I run the query. Like this:
This happens for each sales person. I’m sorry for the confusion. And yes, if I can find a way to show the totals for each salesperson, I will need that as well.