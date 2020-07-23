MySQL Getting two different total amounts based on criteria

SUM(CASE WHEN Sales_Amount > 1000 THEN Sales_Amount ELSE 0 END) as total_above_1000
No sub-queries necessary. All of the data is available to the main query.
SELECT Salesperson_1 as salesman,
Customer_Number as customer,
Sales_Amount as invoiced_sales,
Extra_Charge_Amount as extra_charge,
Sales_Tax_Amounts as tax,
SUM(CASE WHEN Sales_Amount > 1000 THEN Sales_Amount ELSE 0 END) as total_above_1000,
SUM(CASE WHEN Sales_Amount < 1000 THEN Sales_Amount ELSE 0 END) as total_below_1000 FROM invoices
ORDER BY Salesperson_1 ASC, Customer_Number
It still doesn’t look right. I need the query to go through the entire table and list the totals per customer, not the sum of the every sales amount in the table.
Also, I’m only seeing one record. It needs to show multiple records as there are multiple sales people and multiple customers.
You forgot your GROUP BY clause.
Ah… of course.
SELECT Salesperson_1 as salesman,
Customer_Number as customer,
Sales_Amount as invoiced_sales,
Extra_Charge_Amount as extra_charge,
Sales_Tax_Amounts as tax,
SUM(CASE WHEN Sales_Amount > 1000 THEN Sales_Amount ELSE 0 END) as total_above_1000,
SUM(CASE WHEN Sales_Amount < 1000 THEN Sales_Amount ELSE 0 END) as total_below_1000
FROM invoices
GROUP BY Customer_Number
ORDER BY Salesperson_1 ASC, Customer_Number
However, my first record is coming back as a NULL row. Is there a data problem somewhere or does this have something to do with the query?
What does this return?
SELECT * FROM invoices WHERE Customer_Number IS NULL;
And that will be why you’ve got a null row. Somewhere somehow something’s injected a null row into your data set.
The SUM of NULL is 0.
Also, if you’re trying to get results per-salesman, you need to add that to your GROUP-BY breakdowns. Otherwise querying for Salesperson_1 doesn’t really make sense (Unless only 1 salesperson ever sells to a given customer?)
sorry, you’re thinking of COUNT
the SUM of NULL is NULL
sorry i’m late to this party but i haven’t seen any query yet that has the appropriate correspondence between what is being GROUPed on and what is being SUMmed
try this
SELECT Salesperson_1 AS salesman
, Customer_Number AS customer
, SUM(Sales_Amount) AS invoiced_sales
, SUM(Extra_Charge_Amount) AS extra_charge
, SUM(Sales_Tax_Amounts) AS tax
, SUM(CASE WHEN Sales_Amount >= 1000
THEN Sales_Amount
ELSE NULL END ) AS total_above_1000
, SUM(CASE WHEN Sales_Amount < 1000
THEN Sales_Amount
ELSE NULL END ) AS total_below_1000
FROM invoices
GROUP
BY Salesperson_1
, Customer_Number
WITH ROLLUP
WITH ROLLUP has syntax problems in my query.
Also, why is it necessary?
it’s been around since at least version 5.6… what version are you on?
it gives you customer totals for each salesperson
The latest… 7.4
Here is my SQL code so far:
SELECT Salesperson_1 as salesman,
Customer_Number as customer,
Sales_Amount as invoiced_sales,
Extra_Charge_Amount as extra_charge,
Tax_Amount as tax,
SUM(CASE WHEN Sales_Amount >= 1000 THEN Sales_Amount ELSE 0 END) as total_above_1000,
SUM(CASE WHEN Sales_Amount < 1000 THEN Sales_Amount ELSE 0 END) as total_below_1000
FROM invoices
GROUP BY Customer_Number, Salesperson_1
ORDER BY Salesperson_1 ASC, Customer_Number
Where do I add
WITH ROLLUP so that a syntax problem doesn’t happen?
no, sorry, it’s 8.0.21
i don’t think there ever was a 7.4
are you sure you’re using MySQL like you said in post #1?
replace the ORDER BY clause with it
and reverse the sequence of columns in the GROUP BY
Sorry, yes I am. For some reason I listed my PHP version.
That did it, but why would I not use the
ORDER BY clause? It needs to be sorted by Customer Number (smallest to largest) and Salesperson_1 in alphabetical order.
because the WITH ROLLUP syntax does not allow it – check your syntax manual
so you want this –
customer salesperson totals
Smith S02 xxx.xx
Smith S03 xxx.xx
Smith S07 xxx.xx
Smith NULL xxxxx.xx /* subtotal for Smith */
Jones S01 xxx.xx
Jones S04 xxx.xx
Jones S07 xxx.xx
Jones NULL xxxxx.xx /* subtotal for Jones */
NULL NULL xxxxxx.xx /* grand total */
whereas i though you wanted this –
salesperson customer totals
S01 Jones xxx.xx
S01 NULL xxx.xx /* subtotal for S01 */
S02 Smith xxx.xx
S02 NULL xxx.xx /* subtotal for S02 */
S03 Smith xxx.xx
S03 NULL xxx.xx /* subtotal for S03 */
S04 Jones xxx.xx
S04 NULL xxx.xx /* subtotal for S04 */
S07 Smith xxx.xx
S07 Jones xxx.xx
S07 NULL xxx.xx /* subtotal for S07 */
NULL NULL xxxx.xx /* grand total */
can you see the difference?
I need these two columns in order: Salesperson (alphabetically) and Customer Number (smallest number first). My report already shows that. (These are the salesperson’s initials. There are more salespeople rather than just the ADC data you see here):
The other fields do not need to be in any particular order nor are there any grand totals per salesman in this report. That’s what the invoiced sales and the two total (above and below $1000 respectively) columns are.
okay this is me –
and this is you –
please tell me how we differ
also, just confirm something for me – do you really need to do any SUMming?
I’m confused now…
Yes. It was part of my OP. I needed totals above and below 1000 per customer and and total invoiced sales column.
What you are referencing is this:
To me, that looks like you are thinking that I want subtotals per salesperson which I’m not looking for at the moment.
so just to reconfirm your confirm, you don’t want totals, right?
so that means no GROUP BY clause, and no SUM() function
can you take it from here?