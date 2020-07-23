MySQL Getting two different total amounts based on criteria

Almost, but not quite. The totals_above_1000 and totals_below_1000 are based on the individual records, meaning it has to add up records that are under 1000 and below 1000. In other words, if I’m trying to add records that are above 1000 and some records show amounts that are under 1000, I do not want to add them up.

Here is an example of what I’m trying to achieve. Suppose I have the following sales amounts from ABC Solutions Inc.

$7,228.83

$2,077.38

$2,541.25

$0

$0

$2,142.02

What I need to do is create a query that can do something like this:

Query 1: 7,228.83 + 2,077.38 + 2,541.25 + 2,142.02 = ?

Query 2: 0 + 0 = ?

Is this possible in MySQL or not, and if it is, how can I create the query based on the idea I gave and the query you made to show the proper result?

igor_g: igor_g: Any invoice has its own salesperson. That means you can’t to bind salesperson with customer.

I don’t quite understand what you mean, but I’m assuming you’re talking about the GROUP BY Customer_Number in the query and you’re saying it may not be necessary to add this in the overall query. I’m not sure if it is needed or not, I just used it to shorten the overall length of the report.

igor_g: igor_g: How about sales amount that equal 1000?

That will not be necessary as the report does not need to show this.