I have this PHP code:

$sql = “UPDATE Cornichons SET

Username = ‘$Username’,

Pwd = ‘$Pwd’,

Email = ‘$Email’,

allowSound = ‘$allowSound’,

allowMail = ‘$allowMail’

WHERE id = ‘$userID’;”;

$result = mysqli_query($conn, $sql);

It updates properly all the fields except Username and Email. No error generated; it just doesn’t want to update.

If I use sql query inside phpMyAdmin those 2 fields update as expected.

Any idea what the problem might be?