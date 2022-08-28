MySQL dump through nodejs checking status

I am using this code to dump or backup the database. the below code is working very perfectly but I don’t know how I make sure this execution or dump has been completed or not.
how I get the callback response in success or error after completion or incomplete with async and await method.
NPM and documentation:
$ npm install mysqldump
const result = mysqldump({
connection: {
host: "localhost",
user: "username",
password: "password",
database: "database",
},
dumpToFile: "./dump.sql.gz",
compressFile: true,
});