MySQL displays every user's information instead of the logged in one

Hello everyone! I’m new in back-end and I’m currently working on a project where I’ve created a user registration and sign in form with sessions. I’m building a profile page where I will display the logged in user information but my PHP code displays every user’s information on a page, I tried to add session to data fetching but I’m always getting a lot of erros, could someone please help me out on this? It’d be greatly appreciated! Thanks in advance, Here is my code:

At the very top:

<?php session_start(); if (!isset($_SESSION['loggedin'])) { header('Location: login.php'); exit; } ?>

Before the section where I want to display the data:

<?php include_once 'php/connection.php'; $sql = "SELECT id, firstname, lastname FROM users"; $result = $conn->query($sql); // output data of each row while($row = $result->fetch_assoc()) { ?>

<h1><?php echo $row["firstname"]; ?></h1>

After the section where I want to display data: