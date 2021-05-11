MySQL displays every user's information instead of the logged in one

Hello everyone! I’m new in back-end and I’m currently working on a project where I’ve created a user registration and sign in form with sessions. I’m building a profile page where I will display the logged in user information but my PHP code displays every user’s information on a page, I tried to add session to data fetching but I’m always getting a lot of erros, could someone please help me out on this? It’d be greatly appreciated! Thanks in advance, Here is my code:
At the very top:
<?php
session_start();
if (!isset($_SESSION['loggedin'])) {
header('Location: login.php');
exit;
}
?>
Before the section where I want to display the data:
<?php
include_once 'php/connection.php';
$sql = "SELECT id, firstname, lastname FROM users";
$result = $conn->query($sql);
// output data of each row
while($row = $result->fetch_assoc()) {
?>
<h1><?php echo $row["firstname"]; ?></h1>
After the section where I want to display data:
<?php
}
$conn->close();
?>