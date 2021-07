When inserting decimal numbers through php into mysql database, it keeps rounding.

As I set decimal(10, 6), so the number 1.123456 rounds as 1.000000, but when inserting directly in phpmyadmin, it works just fine.

Data is fetched from xml and inserted into mysql, that really doesn’t matter but someone might wonder where data is coming from.

Should I do something in php with those decimalls? I saw the same problem on laracasts community forum, but there is no answers. Any help would be great.