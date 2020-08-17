MySQL Create Commission Reports per Salesperson

jmyrtle: jmyrtle: $sql = "SELECT DISTINCT initials FROM salespeople ORDER BY initials";

m_hutley: m_hutley: pull both the initials and name with a single query

(hint: you’re not doing that.)

jmyrtle: jmyrtle: $name = implode(" ", $initials_ary);

this is not what you want to do with your result. implode takes all the elements of an array and smashes them together. Right now, your array is:

$initials_ary = array( 'initials' => "Brian Konoff" );

So if you take 1 thing, combine it with all the other things, you end up with… the same thing you started with. Because there’s only one thing.

If you fix your query, then you’ll be pulling two things (initials and name). So smashing them together doesn’t help you.

Instead of trying to declare new variables, put into these lines:

jmyrtle: jmyrtle: $this->headerTotals($name); $this->viewTotals($initials);

the correct reference to the individual members of the $initials_ary.