MySQL Create Commission Reports per Salesperson

That did the trick. However, I’m working on something else and I feel like it is something so simple but I can’t figure it out.

The header text needs to be changed from Total to the person’s name.

This code is what I managed to come up with. This code comes up with the name:

function viewAll() { global $pdo; $this->SetFont('Arial', '', 8); $sql = "SELECT DISTINCT initials FROM salespeople ORDER BY initials"; $stmt = $pdo->prepare($sql); $stmt->execute(); $result = $stmt->fetchAll(PDO::FETCH_ASSOC); foreach($result as $initials_ary) { $initials = implode(" ", $initials_ary); $name = implode(" ", $initials_ary); //var_dump($name); $this->AddPage('L', 'Letter', 0); $this->headerTotals($name); $this->viewTotals($initials); } }

and this code puts it in place:

function headerTotals($name) { $x = $this->GetX(); $this->SetX(70); $this->SetFont('Arial', 'B', 11); $this->Cell(135, 10, $name, 1, 0, 'C'); $this->Ln(); $this->SetX(70); $this->SetFont('Arial', 'B', 11); $this->Cell(20, 10, 'Cust. #', 1, 0, 'C'); $this->Cell(70, 10, 'Name', 1, 0, 'C'); $this->Cell(25, 10, 'Ttl. Sales', 1, 0, 'C'); $this->Cell(20, 10, 'Ttl. Comm.', 1, 0, 'C'); $this->Ln(); $this->SetX($x); }

The problem I’ve got is that it grabs the data, but the table header is now showing the initials of the person rather than the name like this:

If I try to change the query to show the name, the query does not grab any data.

What am I doing wrong?