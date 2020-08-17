MySQL Create Commission Reports per Salesperson

I’m now confused, as you seem to have gone from this advice:

r937: r937: if you remove the salesperson from the GROUP BY, there will only be customer totals and grand totals

to “I’ll remove the salesperson AND the rollup”.

If all you want to do is take the rollup row and replace the customer number (which is blank in the rollup row) with something else, you leave the rollup in and do the conditional check on the customer number.

If you want to take the rollup row out entirely and do it yourself at the end, then you’ll have to instantiate a series of counting variables to 0 at the start, then inside the while loop add the relevant numbers to your counting variables, and then after the while loop output another row to your report containing your results.

Personally i’d stick with the rollup row.