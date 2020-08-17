MySQL Create Commission Reports per Salesperson

Honestly it’s been long enough since I’ve seen your PHP that I could only hazard to guess at this point but
if (empty($row['cust_no'])) { //do whatever you're going to do. }
Here is the section of the report I’m working on:
function viewTotals() {
$this->SetFont('Arial', '', 10);
global $pdo;
$sql = "
SELECT Customer_Number as customer,
LEFT(Customer_Name, 28) as name,
SUM(Sales_Amount) as invoiced_sales,
SUM(CASE WHEN Sales_Amount >= 1000 THEN Sales_Amount ELSE 0 END) as total_above_1000,
SUM(CASE WHEN Sales_Amount >= 1000 THEN ROUND(Sales_Amount * 0.09, 2) ELSE 0.00 END) as comm_above_1000,
SUM(CASE WHEN Sales_Amount < 1000 THEN Sales_Amount ELSE 0 END) as total_below_1000,
SUM(CASE WHEN Sales_Amount < 1000 THEN ROUND(Sales_Amount * 0.045, 2) ELSE 0.00 END) as comm_below_1000,
SUM(CASE WHEN Sales_Amount >= 1000 THEN ROUND(Sales_Amount * 0.09, 2) ELSE 0.00 END + CASE WHEN Sales_Amount < 1000 THEN ROUND(Sales_Amount * 0.045, 2) ELSE 0.00 END) as total_comm
FROM invoices
WHERE Balance_Due = 0 AND Salesperson_1 = 'BK' AND Sales_Amount != 0
GROUP BY Customer_Number";
$stmt = $pdo->prepare($sql);
$stmt->execute();
while($data = $stmt->fetch(PDO::FETCH_OBJ)) {
$x = $this->GetX();
$this->SetX(70);
$this->Cell(20, 10, $data->customer, 1, 0, 'C');
$this->Cell(70, 10, $data->name, 1, 0, 'C');
$this->Cell(25, 10, $data->invoiced_sales, 1, 0, 'C');
$this->Cell(20, 10, $data->total_comm, 1, 0, 'C');
$this->Ln();
$this->SetX($x);
}
$this->Ln();
$this->SetFont('Arial', 'I', 8);
$this->Cell(265, 5, '* Jobs are grouped by salesperson and customer number', 0, 0, 'C');
}
}
I’m now confused, as you seem to have gone from this advice:
to “I’ll remove the salesperson AND the rollup”.
If all you want to do is take the rollup row and replace the customer number (which is blank in the rollup row) with something else, you leave the rollup in and do the conditional check on the customer number.
If you want to take the rollup row out entirely and do it yourself at the end, then you’ll have to instantiate a series of counting variables to 0 at the start, then inside the while loop add the relevant numbers to your counting variables, and then after the while loop output another row to your report containing your results.
Personally i’d stick with the rollup row.
This is all I need to do, yes. However, the name value is duplicated. I need to remove the duplicated value.
Same check though - the check tells you you’re in the rollup row. You can then choose not to output the name.
So
LEFT(Customer_Name, 28) as name
needs to be
CASE WHEN Customer_Name IS NOT NULL THEN LEFT(Customer_Name, 28) ELSE ' ' as name
?
no… we’re talking about your PHP now, not the query. You’re done with the query. It gives you what you want; you just want to change the output displayed from it.
So I know I need an IF statement somewhere. But doesn’t this:
$this->Cell(20, 10, $data->customer, 1, 0, 'C');
$this->Cell(70, 10, $data->name, 1, 0, 'C');
$this->Cell(25, 10, $data->invoiced_sales, 1, 0, 'C');
$this->Cell(20, 10, $data->total_comm, 1, 0, 'C');
have to be an array?
Well it’s not an array now, so if it has to be an array, it’s already wrong.
I think what you’re trying to say is ‘dont I have to output all of these things for every row’, to wit, yes, but you choose what goes into the data.
I’ll be honest, I have no idea what library you’re using, because $this->Cell tells me nothing about what the values mean what’s 20,10 mean? 1,0,‘C’? Don’t know. But I can tell you that
$data->name is outputting whatever was in the row’s ‘name’ field, and is evidently the bit you’re trying to monkey with.
I am using FPDF to create the report.
$this->Cell(20, 10, $data->name, 1, 0, 'C');
$this->Cell() determines there is a new cell being made in the table
20 is the cell width
10 is the cell height
$data->name is the value inside the cell
1 defines the table borders (if set to 0, no borders are visible)
0 defines the current position for the next record (if 1, a new line is created before the new record is inserted)
'C' defines text alignment within the cell
Isn’t that what the
while loop is for?
So, I have to use an
if() statement to check for a duplicate value and if it’s there, make it blank, otherwise list it?
if (name != duplicate) {
// hide or remove the value
} else {
// list the value
Close, check to see if the customer number is empty; if it is, create a cell with an empty string as the data point. If it isnt, create a cell with the row’s name value.
I tried this, but it didn’t change:
if(empty($data->customer) {
$this->Cell(20, 10, ' ', 1, 0, 'C');
} else {
$this->Cell(20, 10, $data->name, 1, 0, 'C');
I know it’s because of the word “Total” in the customer column. So I tried changing the query a little bit:
if($data->customer = 'Total') {
$this->Cell(20, 10, ' ', 1, 0, 'C');
} else {
$this->Cell(20, 10, $data->name, 1, 0, 'C');
but this changes the entire name column, not just the one value I need. Am I on the right track?
you’re missing a ) in that line.
Suddenly we’ve changed to having the word total there. Okay… you keep moving the goalposts.
Your problem now is that = is a declaration. == is a comparator.
That did the trick. However, I’m working on something else and I feel like it is something so simple but I can’t figure it out.
The header text needs to be changed from Total to the person’s name.
This code is what I managed to come up with. This code comes up with the name:
function viewAll() {
global $pdo;
$this->SetFont('Arial', '', 8);
$sql = "SELECT DISTINCT initials FROM salespeople ORDER BY initials";
$stmt = $pdo->prepare($sql);
$stmt->execute();
$result = $stmt->fetchAll(PDO::FETCH_ASSOC);
foreach($result as $initials_ary) {
$initials = implode(" ", $initials_ary);
$name = implode(" ", $initials_ary);
//var_dump($name);
$this->AddPage('L', 'Letter', 0);
$this->headerTotals($name);
$this->viewTotals($initials);
}
}
and this code puts it in place:
function headerTotals($name) {
$x = $this->GetX();
$this->SetX(70);
$this->SetFont('Arial', 'B', 11);
$this->Cell(135, 10, $name, 1, 0, 'C');
$this->Ln();
$this->SetX(70);
$this->SetFont('Arial', 'B', 11);
$this->Cell(20, 10, 'Cust. #', 1, 0, 'C');
$this->Cell(70, 10, 'Name', 1, 0, 'C');
$this->Cell(25, 10, 'Ttl. Sales', 1, 0, 'C');
$this->Cell(20, 10, 'Ttl. Comm.', 1, 0, 'C');
$this->Ln();
$this->SetX($x);
}
The problem I’ve got is that it grabs the data, but the table header is now showing the initials of the person rather than the name like this:
If I try to change the query to show the name, the query does not grab any data.
What am I doing wrong?
It did exactly what you told it to do.
Well, yeah… but I need it to show the name instead. So I change the query from
SELECT DISTINCT initials FROM salespeople ORDER BY initials;
to
SELECT DISTINCT name FROM salespeople ORDER BY initials;
and it doesn’t show any data.
Let me guess, you tried to stick $name in there, and it didnt work because your WHERE clause is now trying to use the name when the table doesn’t use the name.
Yeah, I guess so. So, I need to make a separate query for the table header?
well not necessarily, you can pull both the initials and name with a single query; feed the name into the output for the header, and feed the initials into your working commission query.
That’s what I’m trying to do with this function:
function viewAll() {
global $pdo;
$this->SetFont('Arial', '', 8);
$sql = "SELECT DISTINCT initials FROM salespeople ORDER BY initials";
$stmt = $pdo->prepare($sql);
$stmt->execute();
$result = $stmt->fetchAll(PDO::FETCH_ASSOC);
foreach($result as $initials_ary) {
$initials = implode(" ", $initials_ary);
$name = implode(" ", $initials_ary);
//var_dump($name);
$this->AddPage('L', 'Letter', 0);
$this->headerTotals($name);
$this->viewTotals($initials);
}
}
but I can’t figure it out.